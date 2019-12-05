Menu
Rockhampton all-rounder Joe McGahan will represent Queensland Country at the national championships in January..
Rocky duo to represent Qld Country in January

Pam McKay
5th Dec 2019 9:30 AM
CRICKET: Joe McGahan and Logan Whitfield have played their way into the Queensland Country team.

The Rockhampton duo impressed selectors with their performances for North Queensland at the three-day Queensland Country Championships in Brisbane.

The northern outfit opened their campaign with a two-run win over South Queensland in the T20 game.

They went on to score commanding victories in the 50-over and 45-over games.

All-rounder McGahan scored a total of 79 runs and finished with six wickets.

His highest score was 65 in Saturday’s 50-over game and his best figures were 3-22 in the 45-over game.

Spinner Logan Whitfield earned Queensland Country selection after a strong showing at the Queensland Country Championships.

Left-arm spinner Whitfield returned figures of 1-16 and 2-32 in the two games that he played.

McGahan and Whitfield will be joined by Gladstone’s Sam Lowry in the Queensland team, which will contest the Australian Country Championships in Toowoomba from January 3-11.

McGahan and Whitfield will return to club duties with Frenchville this weekend.

They will take on Capricorn Coast Parkana in Round 9 of the Cap Challenge, while Gracmere play Rockhampton Brothers.

