Rocky duo's leap of faith turns booming business success

BOOMINB BUSINESS: L-R Josh Comerford, Nathan Kane, Jesse McEwan and Nick Lee at Total Hire Solutions which has now been in business for 2 years and continues to grow. Chris Ison ROK180118chire1

SUCCESSFUL business ideas are best created over a cold beer.

This was certainly the case for Rockhampton businessmen Josh Comerford and Nick Lee, who took a chance two years ago on a now booming business.

Co-owners of Rocky hire business, Total Hire Solutions, have just celebrated their second birthday saying they've come a long way since opening.

Mr Comerford, 28, says the small business has soared to new heights and they were already thinking of expanding.

"We've gone from having just the two of us (Josh and Nick) to four staff, which is a lot for a hire company," he said.

The duo's contrasting qualifications made the perfect combination as Mr Comberford said his experience was in operations where Mr Lee, 29, was talented with marketing and design work.

"It's important to find the right person to go into partnership with and make sure you compliment each other," he said.

Josh Comerford and Nick Lee when they first opened their business two years ago. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK110116chire1

Total Hire Solutions specialises in general hire equipment supplying small businesses and DIY enthusiasts with industry equipment.

"We used to stock around 50 items when we first opened, and now we have more than 700," he said.

"We are a small business helping small businesses."

Calling Rocky home was a blessing for Mr Comerford who says the community he is surrounded by is always supportive of their business.

But it wasn't all easy work in the first 12 months as he explained the difficulties behind starting up a business.

"We went a long time working really hard and feeling like we were treading water," he said.

"It wasn't the best time to start a business but you've got to start somewhere.

"But as the months went on things got easier as we understood the business more."

Despite the hardships, Mr Comberford said the value gained from taking the leap was worth it with plans already in the works to expand outside of Rockhampton.

"If you're willing to work hard and be passionate in your ideas, you will succeed," he said.

For any potential business owner sitting on the fence, Mr Comberford gave some advice.

"Weigh up the risks and pick your timing," he said.

"You're never too old to start up your own business if you're passionate."