Rocky eateries serve up mouth watering maroon themed fare

THE Queensland spirit is out in force for the first State of Origin clash as local businesses show their passion through food.

Burger Urge at Stockland Rockhampton has continued their winning streak of "The Big Try Day” burger which is loaded with four beef patties, maple bacon, cheese and a mighty maroon beetroot bun.

"We made the burger to represent the Queensland team - mighty, meaty and maroon,” owner Sean Carthew said.

It is set to be a hit among fans with more than 500 sold last year.

The Big Try Day burgers, priced at $20 each, will be available on State of Origin days.

Artisan Gluten Free Bakery's State of Origin themed cupcakes. Artisan Gluten Free Bakery

Rocky's Artisan Gluten Free Bakery has taken a sweeter approach to the rivalry by baking Queensland and NSW themed cupcakes.

The decadent maroon and blue cupcakes were a hit with locals and work parties last year and are expected to sell out again.