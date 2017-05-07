Rocky erupts in all out online brawl over 'road train' route

Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route today.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

SOCIAL media erupted into anger after a trial run of a cattle road train down busy Rockhampton streets.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads yesterday trialled the empty Type 1 road train capable of carrying 116.2 tonnes through Rockhampton's city centre.

An empty Type 1 road train capable of carrying a 116.2-tonne load yesterday weaved its way through Rockhampton streets that the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) plan to make a "beef route".

Under police escort, the truck crossed the Neville Hewitt Bridge before moving around Stockland Rockhampton at the upgraded Moores Ck and Yaamba Rd intersection. It then came down Musgrave St to Queen Elizabeth Dr and Lakes Ck Rd intersection, and then headed onto JBS meatworks on Emu Park Rd.

The trial run comes after a $30 million project that saw multiple intersections upgraded.

But those opposed to the plan aren't convinced, raising the possibility of horror unfolding with trailers rolling over, spilling cattle into Stockland's carpark or on top of cars.

Chantal Booth: This will NOT end well -- asking massive trucks to take what is about near as a hairpin turn. When (will) the first one rolls and dumps a couple of hundred head loose in the carparks? I guess The Morning Bulletin will have more news!

Others thought up conspiracies that those in the city centre had used their influence to avoid the smell of cattle rolling down Fitzroy St.

Carrie Richardson: And they've got to go this way because the office people don't like them going up Fitzroy St. Don't want to be smelling cattle trucks.

Other were about everything from traffic jams to ruined roads.

Benjamin Pickering: Can't wait until all the roads are screwed just like the highways.

Jennifer Tupper: What a waste of taxpayers' money.

Hayden jones: Did anyone think how they are going to unload some trailers don't have front side load doors JBS trailers don't, it curfewed so where are all the trucks going to park at lakes creek no amenities anywhere how does that work

Annette Hodgens: So much for the roadworks they've just done if they still need a police escort.

Hayden Jones: Can't believe they let f******* like them do it. Last time they did it, they stuffed it up and we had to start again. A woman commented on her brother being killed back in 85 -- the driver was a friend of mine and a train hit him. His trailer fell on the car beside him killing the guy.

Gavin Watts: Several years ago, I sent a proposal to (TMR) to improve the intersection of Old Bridge and Lakes Ck Rd by pushing up dirt from Bencke Park and creating two turning lanes into Lakes Ck Rd. The road is already nearly aligned and minimal cost would be required. Included aerial shots which showed how simple it would be.

But those in support of the "beef route" questioned if those against it knew anything about the topics.

Clint Challinor: Maybe you should learn to interact with trucks that use the road. If you give the truck the room he requires to do his job, there will be no rollovers. People need to have patience and respect.

Chantal Booth responded: Excuse me Klint. But I do "interact" well. I grew up out bush, but you can't tell a townie that, and you see it time and again. Common sense doesn't exist sometimes.

Clint returned: You're exactly right. My apologies for singling you out. Every other town in Australia just learns to deal with truck on a much larger scale. They tow quads thru the Main Street of places like Mount Isa, Darwin and Townsville, just to name a few. No one will get hurt if they learn that these trucks cannot stop on a dime like their car can and they need room to turn. We get into so much trouble from (TMR) for not clearly displaying "Do Not Overtake Turning Vehicle" signs on the back of our trucks. Yet the majority doesn't seem to understand what that mean.

Peter Parkinson: Biggest problem I see is people making comments about what they know nothing of. This is a perfect vehicle to test a road train route with. Do-gooders should just calm down and go back to their knitting.

Chantal Booth responded: Truck was empty Peter. Not fully loaded and the trucks won't all have police escort to keep silly drivers away from the truck either. How is that a perfect test? I don't think people were worried about this instance, it is the FUTURE -- not this right now.

Peter Parkinson returned: Perfect test is that a B-Triple has a greater sweep path than a double road train. Loaded or not there is not a lot of difference at low speeds. A fully loaded B-Triple (82.5t) is gross about three-tonne heavier than a B-double road train (79t). The local traffic will adapt.

TMR are yet to answer questions from The Morning Bulletin about the trial. Stockland, whose customers use surround roads, decline to comment.

But Rocky has proven that nothing stirs the passions like a debate on the state of our roads.