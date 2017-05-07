27°
News

Rocky erupts in all out online brawl over 'road train' route

Luke J Mortimer
| 8th May 2017 2:44 PM
Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route today.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin
Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route today.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin Amber Hooker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOCIAL media erupted into anger after a trial run of a cattle road train down busy Rockhampton streets.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads yesterday trialled the empty Type 1 road train capable of carrying 116.2 tonnes through Rockhampton's city centre.

An empty Type 1 road train capable of carrying a 116.2-tonne load yesterday weaved its way through Rockhampton streets that the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) plan to make a "beef route".

Under police escort, the truck crossed the Neville Hewitt Bridge before moving around Stockland Rockhampton at the upgraded Moores Ck and Yaamba Rd intersection. It then came down Musgrave St to Queen Elizabeth Dr and Lakes Ck Rd intersection, and then headed onto JBS meatworks on Emu Park Rd.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The trial run comes after a $30 million project that saw multiple intersections upgraded.

But those opposed to the plan aren't convinced, raising the possibility of horror unfolding with trailers rolling over, spilling cattle into Stockland's carpark or on top of cars.  

Chantal Booth: This will NOT end well -- asking massive trucks to take what is about near as a hairpin turn. When (will) the first one rolls and dumps a couple of hundred head loose in the carparks? I guess The Morning Bulletin will have more news!

Others thought up conspiracies that those in the city centre had used their influence to avoid the smell of cattle rolling down Fitzroy St.

Carrie Richardson: And they've got to go this way because the office people don't like them going up Fitzroy St. Don't want to be smelling cattle trucks.

Other were about everything from traffic jams to ruined roads.  

Benjamin Pickering: Can't wait until all the roads are screwed just like the highways.

Jennifer Tupper: What a waste of taxpayers' money.

Hayden jones: Did anyone think how they are going to unload some trailers don't have front side load doors JBS trailers don't, it curfewed so where are all the trucks going to park at lakes creek no amenities anywhere how does that work

Annette Hodgens: So much for the roadworks they've just done if they still need a police escort.

Hayden Jones: Can't believe they let f******* like them do it. Last time they did it, they stuffed it up and we had to start again. A woman commented on her brother being killed back in 85 -- the driver was a friend of mine and a train hit him. His trailer fell on the car beside him killing the guy.

Gavin Watts: Several years ago, I sent a proposal to (TMR) to improve the intersection of Old Bridge and Lakes Ck Rd by pushing up dirt from Bencke Park and creating two turning lanes into Lakes Ck Rd. The road is already nearly aligned and minimal cost would be required. Included aerial shots which showed how simple it would be.

But those in support of the "beef route" questioned if those against it knew anything about the topics.

Clint Challinor: Maybe you should learn to interact with trucks that use the road. If you give the truck the room he requires to do his job, there will be no rollovers. People need to have patience and respect.

Chantal Booth responded: Excuse me Klint. But I do "interact" well. I grew up out bush, but you can't tell a townie that, and you see it time and again. Common sense doesn't exist sometimes.

Clint returned: You're exactly right. My apologies for singling you out. Every other town in Australia just learns to deal with truck on a much larger scale. They tow quads thru the Main Street of places like Mount Isa, Darwin and Townsville, just to name a few. No one will get hurt if they learn that these trucks cannot stop on a dime like their car can and they need room to turn. We get into so much trouble from (TMR) for not clearly displaying "Do Not Overtake Turning Vehicle" signs on the back of our trucks. Yet the majority doesn't seem to understand what that mean.

Peter Parkinson: Biggest problem I see is people making comments about what they know nothing of. This is a perfect vehicle to test a road train route with. Do-gooders should just calm down and go back to their knitting.

Chantal Booth responded: Truck was empty Peter. Not fully loaded and the trucks won't all have police escort to keep silly drivers away from the truck either. How is that a perfect test? I don't think people were worried about this instance, it is the FUTURE -- not this right now.

Peter Parkinson returned: Perfect test is that a B-Triple has a greater sweep path than a double road train. Loaded or not there is not a lot of difference at low speeds. A fully loaded B-Triple (82.5t) is gross about three-tonne heavier than a B-double road train (79t). The local traffic will adapt.

TMR are yet to answer questions from The Morning Bulletin about the trial. Stockland, whose customers use surround roads, decline to comment.

But Rocky has proven that nothing stirs the passions like a debate on the state of our roads. 

Topics:  cattle jbs road train rockhampton

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

UPDATE: Marou recovers in Brisbane hospital after heart attack

UPDATE: Marou recovers in Brisbane hospital after heart...

A YOUNG Rocky icon blames a shock heart attack on #TooMuchDugong.

Fans dig deep for seriously injured Rocky star

Former Rockhampton basketballer Lara Napier pictured playing for the Willetton Tigers in the WASBL.

COMMUNITY chips in cash for Rocky star injured in serious crash.

Mega project that will fuel Rocky's construction industry

SAVIOUR: Future of Rockhampton industry could lie in massive Adani mine project.

BOOMING industry banks on one project with little else in pipeline.

WATCH: Police escort 'road train' through busy Rocky streets

Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route today.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

HUGE road train capable of carrying loads of cattle in Rocky.

Local Partners

Belgium-born chef brings world of experience to Rocky

FROM Brussels to Melbourne, Brisbane and now the Beef Capital, Roel Van Camp is a cut above in Rockhampton's culinary game.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Authorities reveal why CQ family's home caught alight

HOME LOST: A Biloela property goes up in flames on Saturday morning. One person was inside when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed.

INVESTIGATION uncovers what sparked a fire that burnt down home.

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

LOCAL MUSO: TJ Hollis will play at the Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday night.

Check out some of the regions hottest local talent

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

AQUAMAN star Amber Heard visited Nimbin on the weekend to join crowds at the annual MardiGrass celebration.

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

‘I’ll get that man’: White vows revenge on Preston

Former MasterChef guest judge Marco Pierre White has launched a tirade against Matt Preston.

CHEF reveals the feud that sparked his defection from MasterChef.

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $359,000.

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $359,000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

4 BEDROOM DUPLEX. REDUCED TO $329,000. INSPECT TODAY

2/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

If you are buying your first home, or downsizing or investing this property is a great buy. UNIT 1. ( NEXT DOOR IS FOR SALE ALSO. 3 BEDROOMS. 2 BATHROOMS.

Neat and Tidy Investment Property

82A McKean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $289,000

Very well presented this lowset property is conveniently located in Berserker close to Primary Schools, sporting fields and has a current lease in place until May...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $339,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $319,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

Commercial Potential – Opportunity Knocks!!

6 Oak Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 1 1 $275,000

Positioned in Yeppoon’s prime commercial & industrial precinct, this property is begging for one very astute investor. • 759m2 – Fenced with side access • 4...

Build your Home by the Beach!

7 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Build your dream home on this level allotment! Situated amongst modern established ... $165,000

Build your dream home on this level allotment! Situated amongst modern established homes and just a short drive to beautiful Lammermoor Beach! • 806m2...

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

REVEALED: Multiple high-rises to change Rocky's skyline in 2017

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

Over next year, Rockhampton's CBD skyline will dramatically change.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!