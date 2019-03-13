Menu
The skies blackened across the region before the storm hit.
The skies blackened across the region before the storm hit. Nicola Maree Berg
Rocky escapes serious storm damage despite 98kmh gusts

Michelle Gately
13th Mar 2019 10:03 AM
DESPITE reports of wind gusts of 98kmh, there have been no reports of serious structural damage following the severe storm that swept over the region last night.

Rockhampton region State Emergency Service (SES) controller Eddie Cowie said there had been no reports of major damage overnight, but crews were called to several downed trees blocking roads or driveways last night.

Lightning lights up the Gracemere skyline in a storm that gives Rockhampton region some much needed rain.
Lightning lights up the Gracemere skyline in a storm that gives Rockhampton region some much needed rain. Kerri-Anne Mesner

He said there was some flash flooding reported in some areas.

Mr Cowie was expecting a few more calls this morning as people inspected the damage in the light of day.

He said it was important to be prepared for severe storms at any time of year, although it was approaching the end of the official storm season.

Storms are predicted for this afternoon in Capricornia.

