Rocky expo: How to get an Adani, NDIS job

L-R Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow, Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj, and member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne after the signing of the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub and airport. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani4

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is putting the call out for businesses to join in and host a stall at a job expo next month which comes as the region experiences a windfall of opportunities.

Recent announcements from Adani, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and the Carmichael Mine, are just some examples of industries bringing jobs to the Rockhampton Region, and council wants to see locals in the box seat.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said Council's Gear Up Rocky Jobs Readiness Expo will help locals understand the range of jobs that will become available across various industries and how to be on the front foot to access them.

"This is a great time to be a local business or resident of the Rockhampton Region with so many emerging job opportunities looming, I couldn't think of a better time to get all of our industries together in one place," Cr Strelow said.

"We see the Readiness Expo as a place that will help people understand what industries are expanding or coming to Rockhamptonand the types of roles and skills that are required to fulfil these new positions."

Council is targeting major players across our broad industry base including the Adani Carmichael Mine project, NDIS rollout, Carbine Resources and Defence Force related activities to provide information on upcoming jobs and entry level requirements.

Education, training and recruitment providers will also be available for those who wanting to be upskilled to increase their chances of employment.

"We want to ensure that residents of the Rockhampton Region aren't left behind when the jobs come, and if their skills can be applied or upgraded then we want to ensure we have provided the support to help locals secure these jobs," Strelow said.

"Council is calling for health and aged care agencies, indigenous organisations or local businesses with strong supply chain credentials to host a display at the expo."

To host a display at the Jobs Readiness Expo on Wednesday 29 November, please contact Customer Service on 4932 9000.

Job ready

Jobs Readiness Expo:

Wednesday, November 29, 2pm - 8pm

Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds

Free entry