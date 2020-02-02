Rocky face mask shortage amid mounting Coronavirus fears

Signs have been displayed at Priceline Pharmacy in Stocklands Shopping Centre to inform customers of its shortage.

FEARS of a deadly coronavirus outbreak have resulted in residents inundating Rockhampton retailers with requests for face masks in a bid to protect their families from the diease.

Some businesses have been so overwhelmed with the demand that many have now sold out.

Requests have become so frequent that many pharmacies and hardware stores resorted to displaying signs to inform customers of the shortage.

Retailers including Bunnings in both Rockhampton and Yeppoon, Priceline and Chemist Warehouse are said to have sold out.

A handful of businesses are expected to face up to a 4-week wait before more stock is due to arrive.

However, Gunna-do Hardware and Officeworks in Rockhampton are confirmed to have some stock, though a spokesman for Officeworks admitted they were starting to run low.

A Priceline spokeswoman said while there was no evidence fears of a Coronavirus outbreak were to blame for the shortage, it would most certainly be a contributing factor.

“I can’t say that is entirely the reason why, but it’s very likely that is one of the reasons why stores in the area are all sold out,” they said.

Pharmacist at Live Life Pharmacy Group Bruce Elliot confirmed that Rockhampton stores had only just sold out last week after a recent spike in demand, and that wholesalers were hoping to have some masks back on shelves this coming week.

One customer even went as far as to purchase an entire box to ship to her family in Sydney when they could no longer access any face masks in their area.

He said that word had been received of Federal Government’s plans to distribute one million face masks to general practitioners throughout Australia, though questioned why pharmacies weren’t being given the same treatment.

The mounting public concern comes amid a growing number of cases and precautionary quarantines ­occurring in the Rockhampton region.

Only last week seven Rockhampton Grammar School students were placed into precautionary isolation after they had returned from travelling abroad in China.

It also comes after the Australian Government announced it had closed its borders to infected travellers, as Qantas quickly followed suit by suspending any scheduled flights to China.

Rockhampton Hospital has assured the publice that it is prepared for the worst, though no cases of the potentially deadly disease have been recorded in the region as yet.

To date, only two cases have been confirmed in the state.

The global Caronavirus death toll now sits at more than 300, while confirmed cases near 15,000.