Rocky fair to help locals start up their own small business

Sara English has just expanded her Rockhampton business Master Results to a New Zealand based location. Master Results

PART-TIME Rockhampton resident Sara English knows the importance of small local businesses.

Not only do they provide local employment, they help the local economy by putting money back into the community.

On March 21, Mrs English will be joining other industry professionals in delivering a Small Business Fair directly targeted at growing Rockhampton small businesses.

For the past eight years, MrsEnglish has been operating her business Master Results in Rockhampton with a focus on coaching and training local businesses on how to improve their service and create customer experience relationships.

"I've just taken my company international to Queenstown, New Zealand, this year and I've been working between there and Rockhampton,” she said.

"The angle I take is the mindset component, where I help businesses with the goals and directions they want to go in, any hurdles, any things that are holding them back.

"No business will provide an actualised result if the owner doesn't see it for themselves, so we break down skills, whether it's about increasing community skills, sales techniques, developing a customer experience and being able to craft an experience from the first interaction all the way through.

"As a business owner, it's about crafting that and taking someone on a journey through your business.”

Mrs English said the most common barrier that stopped people taking the step to owning their own business was lack of information.

Sara English will be holding individual sessions with locals at the Small Business Fair

"They're not knowing what steps to take or which to take first,” she said.

"It's a bit of a minefield.

"I look at how the mental wellbeing of business owners impacts business success.”

Mrs English has worked with local real estate, service provision, information technology, mining, retail and hospitality industries.

During the past five years, she's noticed business models shifting to a personalised service.

"People don't want to be just another number,” she said.

"Facebook is a massive tool.

"Businesses are now understanding that if they build a tribe who subscribes, likes, comments and leaves online reviews, that's word-of-mouth referral and that's worth more than any paid advertising.

"It gives people confidence in the product.”

The Small Business Fair is a Federal Government initiative that is travelling Australia and providing information and assistance to business owners, entrepreneurs and aspiring owners.

Other stallholders at the Rockhampton fair will include the Australian Taxation Office, Fair Work Ombudsman, Personal Property Securities Register, National Broadband Network, industry professionals and more.