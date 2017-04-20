28°
Rocky families are killing little animals with kindness

Michelle Gately
| 20th Apr 2017 2:07 AM Updated: 2:42 AM
Maurine Dwyer and Suzanne Greiss spending some time at the Botanical Gardens scrap booking.
Chris Ison ROK190417cgardens1

IT'S an activity families have bonded over for decades, but it seems the kindness shown by those feeding wildlife at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens may have been doing more harm than good.

Suzanne Greiss and Maurine Dwyer would often spend time at Murray Lagoon, crafting and feeding the ducks.

"We come up here about once a week and do some craft work," Suzanne said.

"It's a good area for me to have lunch and do craft work.

"It is a wonderful place to bring the family and we love it out in the fresh air."

Council sign asking for people to not feed the wildlife in the Botanical Gardens.
Chris Ison ROK190417cgardens2

The pair have since stopped feeding the ducks, something Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday decided to discourage in the interests of animal welfare.

Suzanne said while she no longer fed the animals, it was still a pleasure to see them during her weekly visits.

The parks, recreation and sport committee yesterday discussed the historically inconsistent approach to wildlife feeding at the gardens after feedback from the public on the signs which had already been erected to discourage the practice.

A report presented to councillors stated it was a practice largely discouraged by authorities given the negative impacts of inappropriate foods, creation of nuisance, adverse effects on the environment, and the increased potential for spread of disease.

The report concluded people enjoyed feeding wildlife, with benefits to conservation, tourism, recreation and a sense of wellbeing for individuals.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said councillors did not want to ban people from feeding birds, but hoped to educate the community about why products like bread were not the best option.

"We understand feeding the wildlife is a valuable family experience but we want to encourage them to do that with the correct nutritious food," she said.

The council is investigating options for providing correct food for park visitors to feed wildlife.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  botanic gardens council rockhampton regional council wildlife

