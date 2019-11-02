Rocky family law firm wins national award

HARD work has certainly paid off for Rockhampton lawyer Paula Phelan.

Two years after starting her own business, Phelan Family Law, it has received national recognition.

At the recent annual conference of Law Australasia at Uluru, the young firm had the honour of winning a prestigious award for the firm providing the highest level of client experience and service throughout the group, which includes many large firms from the capital cities.

Further emphasising the magnitude of the achievement, Law Australasia has a membership base of more than 150 lawyers.

Ms Phelan, who has been associated with Law Australasia for about 15 years, was humbled by the honour.

“To compete and get an award for client experience among some really successful firms in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, it was a really good pat on the back,” the Phelan Family Law director said.

“We set the business up from scratch basically and to win this award in the company of these people who we’ve known and respected for so long, tells us that we’re really doing something right.”

Phelan Family Law, based in Bolsover Street, is a boutique operation employing five staff and specialises solely in family law.

“The public has really responded to the concept,” Ms Phelan said.

“The last thing we like to see is people ending up in court.

“We really are focused on a team approach to getting people into a better future during a very difficult time.

“And we actually pair with a firm of psychologists, so nearly everyone who comes to see us, we recommend that they see these professionals who we work very closely with.

“So it’s very much a team approach - the psychologists looking after the mental health of our clients and we try and sort the property and the parenting stuff out.”

Ms Phelan said the results of this approach spoke for themselves.

“You know it’s amazing, it’s nearly 100 per cent take up.”

Ms Phelan’s success is obviously the result of hard work and experience and she also has family law specialist accreditation from the Queensland Law Society under her belt.