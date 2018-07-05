Menu
PLEASE HELP: Buddy's family is seeking help from the public to raise funds for her surgery after she was hit by a car. Contributed
Rocky family seeks help for their family dog's surgery

Steph Allen
by
5th Jul 2018 4:08 PM

A ROCKHAMPTON woman is reaching out to the public after her beloved family dog was struck by a car.

Marilyn Ross knew something was wrong when Buddy barely moved from her bed and she noticed blood, cuts and a large graze on her stomach.

"I called around to the vets and they said how much it would be to take her in and we didn't have the money,” Ms Ross said.

"I started crying because I knew it was serious.”

Ms Ross was desperate to save her "best friend” and decided to create a GoFundMe page to raise the $1500 needed.

At 4pm today, $185 had been raised.

"The comments and the donations were just beautiful... people have compassion and empathy.

"Buddy is more than just a dog, she's our family.”

When a local vet extended the deadline until Monday to raise the money, the family was ecstatic.

It was confirmed Buddy had received internal damage and was diagnosed with a diaphragmatic hernia.

A vet from Buddy's clinic, who wished to stay anonymous, said she had been stabilised but required "high-risk surgery”.

"What happens is when a dog is knocked by a car, they get a tear in the diaphragm between the abdomen and lungs in the chest,” the vet said.

"When that happens... there's less room in the chest for the lungs to expand.

"With that being the case, it's a struggle to breathe and the lung capacity is greatly reduced.

"Surgery is the way to go... it's a fairly involved surgery.”

Buddy is undergoing surgery this afternoon.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/5rdsmbk

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

