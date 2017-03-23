Rocky fans get saucy for My Kitchen Rules

My Kitchen Rules contestants Valerie and Courtney with their winning sauce at Coles Southland

WHERE is the MKR sauce?

That has been the question throughout Coles stores in Rockhampton.

Fans of the show have been left disappointed with the in-demand My Kitchen Rules sauce sold out on Tuesday.

Rockhampton shoppers reported Coles in City Centre Plaza sold out of the product just an hour after it hit shelves, with no more stock set to arrive.

The much sought after sauce rose to fame after a My Kitchen Rules episode aired on Channel seven.

Teams on the hit show had to produce a meal with a sauce worth bottling and selling on grocery shelves around Australia.

The team with the most votes won People's Choice and their sauce sold in Coles supermarkets, but only for a limited time.

They also won immunity in the competition for two more rounds of the show.

Valerie and Courtney, a Queensland mother and daughter team, took out People's Choice with their secret sauce, "Poppi's Sweetly Spiced Sauce” which saw their condiment bottled and sold on shelves for $4 a pop.

A Coles spokesperson yesterday said from about 10am Wednesday morning about 85% of Australian stores were sold out.

They said each store was given a certain amount of stock, and that was it, once it was gone it was gone.

"The popularity and demand for MKR contestants, Valerie and Courtney's Limited Edition Sweetly Spiced Sauce has been far greater than anticipated across our supermarkets nationally,” the spokesperson said.

"It's been fantastic to see the support they've received with Aussies everywhere keen to get a taste of their family recipe.”

The spokesperson said it was initially thought each store was given enough sauce to make it through a week.

Coles and the two contestants are said to be in talks to see if the product will be back on shelves and restocked again in a more permanent sense.