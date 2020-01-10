Menu
Rocky's Burger Shack was voted the second most popular burger in Rockhampton. The Morning Bulletin reporter Leighton Smith was keen to find out if the hype was justified.
Rocky farewells a favourite burger joint

Jack Evans
10th Jan 2020 11:28 AM
A MUCH-LOVED Rockhampton culinary institution has closed it’s doors over the Christmas period leaving many hungry souls to get their fill elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Rocky’s Burger Shack on Gladstone Road announced it would not be opening as business resumed in the new year.

“After many changes in circumstances over the years and new opportunities that have arisen Rocky’s Burger Shack will remain closed,” the post read.

“We would love to thank our many loyal customers and friends. Especially those of you that have been with us for many years.

“It has been a rewarding experience for us, and we hope everyone has a fantastic new year as we explore new possibilities.”

TEST DRIVE: Rocky's Burger Shack was voted the second most popular burger in Rockhampton. The Morning Bulletin reporters Maddelin Mccosker and Leighton Smith were keen to find out if the hype was justified.
Many customers expressed their sadness and gratitude to their beloved burger joint as the comments flowed thick and fast.

“So sad. Been waiting for you to reopen as well. Good luck for the future,” wrote one customer.

“My birthday just wasn’t the same with no fish ‘n’ chips, lasagne and chicken and avo pizza with prawns. Good luck with the new venture,” wrote another.

The comment section was filled with comments that showed the Rockhampton community would sadly miss Rocky’s Burger Shack’s pizza, pasta and burger after its years of operation.

In 2018, Rocky’s Burger Shack came runner up in The Morning Bulletin’s Best Burger Competition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

