Rocky fashion store reveals what's in for spring this year

SPRING is here and Rockhampton's fashionistas are dying to know what's going to be hitting the shelves for the coming season.

Propaganda manager Netti Cooper said the store was already seeing a influx of pastels and vibrant colours in time for September.

"Pastels are back and are good to wear with black and white,” Ms Cooper said.

After the dark hues of winter, she said the vibrant burst of soft colours was sure to last until the end of the year.

Jenna Duncombe modelling a race day outfit. Allan Reinikka ROK310818afashion

"We have new fabrics which are perfect for the Rockhampton climate,” she said.

"Our summer drop is always fun, new and exciting and we're starting to get in new products.”

The number one staple piece for spring? Florals, of course.

"Nothing geometric, little florals and placement florals,” Ms Cooper said.

Boater hats, below-the-knee and tulip hemlines, rose gold and pastel accessories, resin clutches and minimalistic jewellery were also in.

Black and white will never tire. Allan Reinikka ROK310818afashion

"Rose gold hoops and dangle hoops... very clean and classic,” Ms Cooper said.

"There's also a lot of shaped wear.

"Last season there was a nice, soft look but this season is more shaped and waisted.”

It was easy to transform a look with just a couple of staple pieces, but clients must take the time to ensure they felt comfortable in what they were wearing, Ms Cooper said.

Rose gold accessories are on trend. Allan Reinikka ROK310818afashion

"My pet hate is when clothes don't fit, are sticking in and aren't comfortable,” she said.

"All bodies are different shapes and you need to take time to get things fitted properly so they fit and look amazing.

"When a customer comes out of the change room I ask how it feels and fits because then the rest comes naturally.

"Once they love the garment because of the fit and shape, they nail it.”