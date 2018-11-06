Menu
New advertising sign for corner of Bolsover and Denham Street
Rocky fast approaching saturation point for digital signs

Andrew Jefferson
6th Nov 2018 10:19 AM
ROCKHAMPTON is fast approaching saturation point when it comes to digital billboards after council approved another electronic sign on the corner of Bolsover and Denham Street.

The latest sign, to be installed above Raine & Horne at 190 Bolsover Street, has been redesigned after councillors rejected an initial proposal in October due to fears it would detract from the heritage listed Quality Regent Hotel.

The new sign has been sympathetically redesigned to blend in with the charcoal colours and white trim of the Raine & Horne building.

However, Cr Neil Fisher was sceptical, saying: "It's just like changing a photo frame on a picture.”

Cr Ellen Smith, Planning and Reg Committee Chair, asked for reassurances from council officers that these types of signs would not be popping up on every street corner in the CBD.

This is the fifth sign of its kind to be approved by council.

"When is enough signs enough?,” Cr Smith asked.

"I love signs and I think people have seen how that the first one was so successful (Fitzroy and East Sts).

"People have seen how good that one was working.

"Some people also believe that it makes us look more like a city.

"But there is a concern that there will be one on every street corner.”

Council officer Brandon Diplock said he believed Rockhampton was reaching saturation point for digital advertising signs.

"I believe there comes a time when the market becomes saturated and there's too many of these signs,” he said.

"From what I've been advised from working with this applicant, I believe it's close to that point now.

"There does come a time when the market doesn't have demand for additional signs.

"It's not going to happen on every single corner.”

Cr Smith said she felt the new sign was "certainly an improvement on what they originally put up.”

"Before it looked like a modern sign on an old building,” she said.

"It certainly now blends in with that building as long as they don't change it (the colours).

"It's very limited what you can do to get a heritage look on a modern sign.”

