Rocky female jogger's frightening run-in with creepy stalkers

A ROCKHAMPTON jogger has issued a warning after a frightening ordeal on her run late yesterday.

Jessica Deller fears she was the target for some creepy van stalkers during her run through a popular section of Wandal.

She said she stuck to the darkest parts of the street on her way home to make it harder for the pursuing van to follow her and find out where she lived.

"PSA/warning to all my female friends who go running alone in the afternoons or night time,” Jess posted to social media last night.

"I was just running along Western St when I saw a large van ahead of me.

"A young man got out and ran to the corner ahead of me, and then watched as I approached.

"I gave the van a wide birth (at least 3m) like I always do with cars parked on the road, to avoid the possibility of being easily grabbed.

"As I got to the corner, the man took a few steps towards me and then stopped.

"I kept jogging and tried to ignore them, telling myself that I was probably being paranoid.

"As I continued to jog for the next minute, the lights of the van didn't seem to be getting any further behind.

"I looked back over my shoulder, and the van was slowly following me. I could no longer see the young man that got out of the car. I kept checking over my shoulder and the van kept slowly driving along the side of the road.”

She said she had a bad feeling about the situation.

"I decided to turn down the next street before they could reach the same corner and hid behind a fence outside the front of someone's house,” Jess said.

"I watched for a few minutes and saw nothing, so I started jogging again, telling myself that it must have been coincidental.

"I almost had myself convinced, and was halfway down the street when I saw lights behind me...it was the same van, driving slowly down the road.

"Needless to say, I finished my run at a sprint, changed streets three times and stuck to the darkest parts of the streets so they had a harder time following me (and so they couldn't follow me home).

"I may have been being paranoid, it may have just been a coincidence, but I really don't think it was.

"Please, please always be aware of your surroundings and have a plan of action in your mind when you leave the house to go running, whether it be morning or night.

"Sadly this world is a scary place and it can be very dangerous for women to be exercising alone.”

She said she called Crime Stoppers to inform them of the incident in the hopes of warning others.

"I wasn't taken seriously at all or even asked any questions about the incident,” Jess said.

"Obviously it would have been a lot more helpful to get the make/number plate of the vehicle, but the street was really badly lit, and I was too busy trying to 1) convince myself that I was being paranoid and ignore the vehicle and 2) running away once I realized it was actually following me.

"I would have thought the information would be useful if it corresponded with similar reports had been made in Rockhampton, or even in the same area.”

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service an official complaint was yet to be lodged with police.

The spokeswoman said complaints to police should be made either directly by going to a police station, calling the station, through the appropriate online channel or calling Police Link on 131 444.

She said Crime Stoppers was an independent organisation that assisted police.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking comment from Crime Stoppers.