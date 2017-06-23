25°
News

Rocky female jogger's frightening run-in with creepy stalkers

23rd Jun 2017 10:45 AM
Rockhampton's Jessica Deller had a frightening experience during a run through the city's south yesterday.
Rockhampton's Jessica Deller had a frightening experience during a run through the city's south yesterday. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A ROCKHAMPTON jogger has issued a warning after a frightening ordeal on her run late yesterday.

Jessica Deller fears she was the target for some creepy van stalkers during her run through a popular section of Wandal.

She said she stuck to the darkest parts of the street on her way home to make it harder for the pursuing van to follow her and find out where she lived.

READ: 'Suspicious' CQ man tells kid to get into van.

"PSA/warning to all my female friends who go running alone in the afternoons or night time,” Jess posted to social media last night.

"I was just running along Western St when I saw a large van ahead of me.

"A young man got out and ran to the corner ahead of me, and then watched as I approached.

"I gave the van a wide birth (at least 3m) like I always do with cars parked on the road, to avoid the possibility of being easily grabbed.

"As I got to the corner, the man took a few steps towards me and then stopped.

Rockhampton's Jessica Deller had a frightening experience during a run through the city's south yesterday.
Rockhampton's Jessica Deller had a frightening experience during a run through the city's south yesterday. Facebook

"I kept jogging and tried to ignore them, telling myself that I was probably being paranoid.

"As I continued to jog for the next minute, the lights of the van didn't seem to be getting any further behind.

"I looked back over my shoulder, and the van was slowly following me. I could no longer see the young man that got out of the car. I kept checking over my shoulder and the van kept slowly driving along the side of the road.”

She said she had a bad feeling about the situation.

"I decided to turn down the next street before they could reach the same corner and hid behind a fence outside the front of someone's house,” Jess said.

"I watched for a few minutes and saw nothing, so I started jogging again, telling myself that it must have been coincidental.

"I almost had myself convinced, and was halfway down the street when I saw lights behind me...it was the same van, driving slowly down the road.

Adam Wratten

"Needless to say, I finished my run at a sprint, changed streets three times and stuck to the darkest parts of the streets so they had a harder time following me (and so they couldn't follow me home).

"I may have been being paranoid, it may have just been a coincidence, but I really don't think it was.

"Please, please always be aware of your surroundings and have a plan of action in your mind when you leave the house to go running, whether it be morning or night.

"Sadly this world is a scary place and it can be very dangerous for women to be exercising alone.”

She said she called Crime Stoppers to inform them of the incident in the hopes of warning others.

"I wasn't taken seriously at all or even asked any questions about the incident,” Jess said.

"Obviously it would have been a lot more helpful to get the make/number plate of the vehicle, but the street was really badly lit, and I was too busy trying to 1) convince myself that I was being paranoid and ignore the vehicle and 2) running away once I realized it was actually following me.

"I would have thought the information would be useful if it corresponded with similar reports had been made in Rockhampton, or even in the same area.”

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service an official complaint was yet to be lodged with police.

The spokeswoman said complaints to police should be made either directly by going to a police station, calling the station, through the appropriate online channel or calling Police Link on 131 444.

She said Crime Stoppers was an independent organisation that assisted police.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking comment from Crime Stoppers.

　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Scarred for life: First-time Rocky mum's 'hospital nightmare'

Scarred for life: First-time Rocky mum's 'hospital...

The 'soul destroying' post c-section experience this couple will 'take to their graves'.

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Secret plan to transform grungy Rocky CBD lanes

NEW LIFE: Art Gallery director Bianca Acimovic in Quay Lane which will be transformed into a pop-up art installation tonight.

Laneways pop-up series will change Rocky's CBD.

Fat wad of cash stashed behind dash of meth user's car

The man faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Man throws container of meth out car window as police approach

Local Partners

International tourists flock to CQ and spend big

The top 5 international source markets for this region are UK, Germany, NZ, USA and France.

REVEALED: Mega water park set to transform Rocky suburb

Gracemere water park works kicked off by politicians

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville

241 Boyd Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 3 $489,000

As your family grows so does your need for room and space. Look no further you will fall in love with this fabulous family home right in the heart of Frenchville.

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

River Views or City Views? You can have BOTH!!!

1001/102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 2 1 $439,000

This sensational corner apartment located on the 10th floor at The Edge has exceptional views of the city whilst also enjoying river views. The impressive 123sqm...

FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE

195 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 1 $235,000

BE QUICK this home is in an excellent location and offers flexibility and value. Well cared for family home with a unique and original feeling. Beautiful backyard...

TRANSFORMED TREASURE FOR YOU !

290 Diplock Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $275,000

MODERN Kitchen and Bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout, just ready for you - PERFECT starter FAMILY home - suit the man with a work ute! - Close to SHOPS, SCHOOLS...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 4 $409,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

UNEXPECTED OASIS IN THE HEART OF ROCKHAMPTON.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 NEW PRICE $319,000...

Inspect this gorgeous home today and get the surprise of your life. Its Huge, Downstairs is legal height and also the perfect Man Cave. Perfect for a Large Family...

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!