Rocky fighters ready to rumble at Callaghan Park

STAGE IS SET: Fighters Sean Watt and Bec Martin with Rocky Rumble 18 organiser Ruben Fraser-Parle (centre) with the title belts up for grabs at this weekend's fight night at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK100818arumble1

MARTIAL ARTS: Horsepower will give way to human power this weekend when Callaghan Park plays host to Rocky Rumble 18.

Fight fans are in for a treat, with fists and feet set to fly on the action-packed program which starts at 6pm on Saturday.

The 12-fight card includes two title fights featuring Rockhampton's Luke Ruddick and Sean Watt and a prestige boxing bout with local legend Ben Bowes up against Wanchaloem Chanajan.

Watt is excited for his full muay thai rematch against Yeppoon's Matt Shaw in the 82kg class.

When the pair met back in April, Shaw took the win in what was Watt's first fight in eight years.

Watt is sure of a stronger showing this time.

"I've had three months more training and I'm confident of putting in a better effort,” the 30-year-old said.

"I'm feeling fit again, I feel on top of the world.”

Watt said it was great to be back in the sport which he first competed in as a 15-year-old.

He fought until he was 22 before an injury, in which he split his knee open, and a change of priorities saw him bow out.

"It's just brilliant to be back, it's really good,” he said.

"I love the challenge of it and I just love to get in there and have a go.

"I don't see myself as having a particular strength; I train in all aspects so I'm equal in all regards.”

Bec Martin is primed for her modified muay thai bout, just the second in her fledgling career.

"I just went to a gym one day for a trial and thought I'd get into it for a bit of fitness and weight loss and decided to compete within a couple of months,” she explains.

"This will be my second fight, I had one in June, and I haven't even been doing it a year yet.”

Like Watt, Martin is hoping for a different result this time around.

"I feel pretty good. It's been a different preparation this time because I knew what I needed to work on and I've worked on that so I'm good to go.”

Martin knows little about her opponent and that's how she likes it.

"I'd rather just go in and work it out while I'm in there,” she said.

"We fight three two-minute rounds and I'll sus her out in the first round and see what she's capable of.”

Martin trains for two hours a day, six days a week, and said she knew how to put on a good show.

"I like to get the crowd involved if I can. On my walkout that's my main thing - I try to get everyone behind me before I'm even in there,” she said.

When asked what she most enjoys about gruelling physical contest, she said: ”It's the buzz you get after it. I've never felt anything like it in my life, and it lasts for about a week and then you're back into training and ready for the next one.

"It's really good to have a show like this in Rocky and I'm excited because it's going to be massive.”