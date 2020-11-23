Rocky fires to score first win in Keppel Zone pennants

Rockhampton’s Rowan Coombes in full swing in the Keppel Zone pennants match against Emu Park on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

ROCKHAMPTON is back in the winner’s circle in the Keppel Zone pennants.

The team bounced back from its opening loss to Yeppoon to score a 20-8 victory over Emu Park on Sunday.

Yeppoon remains in first place after making it two from two with a 16-12 win over North Rockhampton.

The honours were shared across the four divisions – Yeppoon won Division 1 men and ladies, North Rockhampton took out Division 2 men and teams were tied in Division 3 men.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton took the honours in all four divisions on their home course, winning Division 1 men 6-1, Division 2 men 4-3, Division 3 men 5-2 and ladies 5-2.

Tim McMaster, who was top seed in Division 1, scored a 6 and 5 win over Nathan Cooper.

Emu Park’s Nathan Cooper nails a tee shot during pennants action at the Rockhampton Golf Club on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

“I didn’t play the match against Yeppoon in Yeppoon, so this was my first for the year,” he said.

“It was good to get an early win under my belt.

“It was the first time I’ve played Nathan. He’s a very good golfer and has a lot of talent. He’s a very good ball striker, he doesn’t miss much.

“I was patient. I didn’t have any really bad holes, I kept it all pretty tidy. That forced him to have to play a really good hole to beat me, which ended up working in my favour.”

McMaster, who was an integral part of Rockhampton’s victory in the first edition of the Keppel Zone pennants, said it was exciting that the competition had expanded.

Rockhampton’s Tim McMaster: “It’s awesome for golf in this region and hopefully it’s something we can continue to build on.”

It was first played between three clubs – Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park – with two men’s divisions.

North Rockhampton has now joined, and there is a third men’s division as well as ladies.

“It’s awesome for golf in this region and hopefully it’s something we can continue to build on,” he said.

“On Sunday, we had Division 1 and 2 going off the first tee and then Division 3 and the ladies going off the 10th tee so you basically had the entire golf course full of pennants players.”

McMaster said there was plenty of strong competition but he was confident Rockhampton could win back-to-back titles.

“The big thing will be taking advantage of those home games when we get them, trying to get as many wins as possible at home,” he said.

“Home ground advantage in golf is a very big thing.

“I think we definitely have the team to be able to do it – we just need to go out there and actually do it.”