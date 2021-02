The cat was 6m up a palm tree in Frenchville. Photo: File

Rockhampton firefighters rescued a cat stuck in a tree on Wednesday evening.

The feline managed to lodge itself 6m up a palm tree on Geordie Street, Frenchville about 5pm.

Its saviours sprung into action with an extension ladder and soon brought it back to ground level.