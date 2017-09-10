Rocky firm hooks $94k for reef fish stocks analysis

A ROCKHAMPTON-based fisheries data collection business has hooked $94,000 in Queensland Government funding to monitor stocks across the Great Barrier Reef.

A ROCKHAMPTON-based fisheries data collection business has hooked $94,000 in Queensland Government funding to monitor stocks across the Great Barrier Reef.

The money will help Infofish employ additional staff, refine its technology and export its technology to countries like New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said Infofish was taking on a vitally important challenge.

Infofish's Bill Sawynok and Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne.

"As Fisheries Minister, and as a keen recreational fisherman, I know very well how much Infofish data is trusted and valued across the sector,” Mr Byrne said.

"The organisation will make a valuable contribution to the Palaszczuk Government's reform of fisheries management as we move to science and data-based decision making and world's best practice to ensure stocks are fished in a sustainable way.

Aerial view of Hardy Reef, home to the Heart Reef, in the Great Barrier Reef.. WWF-Aus / Christian Miller

"Infofish has earnt its reputation over 30 years as a pioneer of data collection and it is always setting new standards. I could not value its information more highly.

"The organisation has been awarded $94,000 for its project to deliver real-time updates and forecasts on the health of fish stocks across the Great Barrier Reef.”

Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said Infofish was among 85 innovative Queensland applicants sharing in the latest round of $10 million Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas funding.