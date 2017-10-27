Rocky firm's achievements 'MadeKnown'

Trent Siddharta and Fiona Booker from MadeKnkown have picked up a major award. The couple are pictured with a previous awaard they won at the Queensland Multi Media Awards.

ROCKHAMPTON brand design agency, MadeKnown, was recognised for its extensive work within Queensland at the 2017 Summit International Awards.

The company received two awards; a gold award for logo design for the successful start-up business, Coffee Society, and and a bronze award in the Health and Medicine Website category for the website design and development for Yeppoon's online health and wellness business, Cultivating Wellness.

This is the sixth year that MadeKnown has been up and running, and it previously won awards from both the Summit International Awards and the Queensland Multimedia Awards for its work with regional businesses.

In 2016, the company won an award for Best Brand Logo Identity at the Queensland Multimedia awards for their re-brand of Townsville business, The Butcher on Bundock.

"With all the work for these projects produced in Queensland, we see them as great highlights to the capabilities of local talent in producing 'big city' standard work,” MadeKnown representative, Trent Siddharta, told the Morning Bulletin.

The well-known company has made a name for itself as a go-to brand design, advertising, and marketing agency, and has developed relationships with local businesses by helping them save time and money on exposure and their business needs.

The small creative team caters to the needs of its clients and focuses on change, business growth, increasing sales, engaging new audiences and introducing new products.

A business that helps other businesses grow, MadeKnown does everything "from brand strategy, graphic design and printing, TV and radio advertising, website design and development and social media.”

”Pretty much everything a business needs to help it communicate with its consumer,” Mr Siddharta.

"As a company, we are extremely zealous about delivering a higher level of work, especially for our regional clients, which sets us apart. We believe strongly in teaching our clients 'to fish' by educating them on the impact that real branding has on their businesses. We are also passionate about promoting CQ as a destination and lifting its standards of design.”