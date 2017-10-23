29°
Rocky firm's amazing act to help CQ students

GENEROUS ACT: Owner of Stage and Audio Event Solutions, Tim Buchholz with CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Scott Bowman.
by Sean Fox

A ROCKHAMPTON business has changed 25 CQUniversity students' lives.

Stage and Audio Event Solutions have offered $25,000 to the CQUniCares fundraising appeal which launched today.

The appeal coincides with the Rockhampton campus' 25th anniversary and aims to raise enough funds in 25 days to offer 25 tertiary students with scholarships in 2018.

Owner and Director of Stage and Audio Tim Buchholz said he was honoured to give back to the university and show his support for what the institution does for its students and the community.

"Without CQUniversity, many people wouldn't have been able to attend university and reach their potential,” Tim said.

"I think everybody should have the opportunity to benefit from a great education and I know my donation will make it easier for someone to achieve their dreams.”

CQUniversity's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman said he greatly appreciated the helping hand from Stage and Audio.

"CQUniversity is Australia's most inclusive university, with the highest ratio of students from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Mr Bowman said.

"Someone will be able to complete their degree, reach their potential and make an impact on their community.”

CQUniversity's annual CQUniCares appeal officially starts on Wednesday, 25 October.

Donations over $2 are tax deductible and will directly impact students through the funding of scholarships and emergency financial support bursaries.

For more information to see how your donation will create change, you can visit www.cqu.edu/appeal.

