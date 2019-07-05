ROCKY FIRST: Motocross titles come to CQ

Bentley Maguire competing in the Clubman Unlimited class at the first club day for the Rockhampton Motocross Club.

JUNIOR motocross rider Thomas Gleeson has competed around the region but nothing will compare to going up against the country's best when Rockhampton hosts the Junior Australian Motocross Titles for the first time next year.

The major coup announced yesterday is expected to see 500 riders converge on the Rockhampton & District Motocross Club's Six Mile Road race track for a week in July.

"I've ridden in competitions at Hervey Bay, Biloela, Gladstone and Mackay but like half of my family live in Rocky, so they'll be able to come and watch me,” an excited 13-year-old Thomas said yesterday.

Rockhampton & District Motocross Club president Peter Dark, Mayor Margaret Strelow and event co-ordinator/race secretary Debbie Dark are excited about what's ahead. Allan Reinikka ROK040719amotox2

Rockhampton Regional Council's tourism, events and marketing manager Annette Pearce said the event could inject up to $1 million into the local economy with that many riders, support crews, and families visiting for the week.

Rockhampton & District Motocross Club president Peter Dark said securing the event was reward for those at the club who had put a lot of work in over the past decade to build its Pink Lily facility to what it is today.

"There's still some more facilities to come and once we get them in, it will be a true, national standard track,” he said.

"It will be fantastic for our local riders to have this competition in their own backyard and I can't wait to see how they progress with that opportunity.”

Thomas Gleeson is looking forward to competing on a big stage in front of his home crowd. Allan Reinikka ROK040719amotox3

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the coup was a credit to the club's committees and presidents, both past and current.

"The effort and the boldness of this club putting forward (the bid) to host this major event deserves the support of the community,” she said.

"We know motocross does it tough after a flood, that's a downside of the great sandy soil they have here, on a course that has been developed over generations now.

"There are layers of economic boosts that will come from this event in the school holidays next year and we love the chance to show off our region.”

Thomas, who will likely compete in the 13 to 16 years Mini-Lites class, said he was introduced to the sport through his father.

"We were out on a property and my dad had an old bike,” he explained.

"We decided to take it for a ride and that's how I got started. Then after that I got my own bike and got into motocross. Just having fun out there riding is what I love about motocross.”

