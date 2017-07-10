Rocky flood levee forum draws big crowd

Convenor Paul Bell speaks to the audience from the podium while the panel of flood levee engineers and Rockhampton Regional Council representantives look on at tonight's community flood forum.

THE proposed $60m South Rockhampton Flood Levee would be pay for itself in the event of a major event similar to what the city experienced in 1954 or 1991, an expert told more than 150 people tonight.

The large gathering was all ears at last night's community flood forum at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Affected land holders, Depot Hill residents and concerned ratepayers were among those who heard about the proposal from the engineers and Council's top management who went through the project in great detail.

When the floor was opened to questions by convenor Paul Bell, they came quickly and covered a wide variety of issues.

Asked about the economic benefits of the levee, AECOM's Ben McMaster told those present the levee would pay for itself if a 1954 or 1991-sized event were to happen again.

Other questions touched on the ongoing costs once the project was completed, the compensation process for landholders, whether the Western Bypass had been factored into the equation, as well as impacts on groundwater and riverbank stabilisation.

One attendee, an affected landholder, asked what would happen to cattle and machinery that would normally escape imminent flood waters by taking a route through the area the levee would cut off.

Mr McMaster, whose company designed the proposed levee, said gates in the structure would enable access, but these would be closed at a specified point as the water rose.

He said this would be factored into the emergency response plan and the Local Disaster Management Group would communicate gate closure points to landholders.

The vast majority of the questions were, not surprisingly, from people with concerns about the project.

Speaking at the start of the forum, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry urged people to listen to what the experts had to say and keep their minds open.

Financial commitments have already been made to the project from the Rockhampton Regional Council and Queensland Government.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow told the forum the project was looking to a $25m federal contribution.

"This is a landmark proposal that would change the future of our city,” Cr Strelow said.