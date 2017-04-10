Rocky flood victims live in filth to keep evidence

Suncorp are urging Rockhampton residents to clear out their flood-affected homes with reports people are even leaving their food in the fridge as they await an assessor.

FLOOD victims are keeping their rotten food and holding off on ripping up wet carpets.

Suncorp Insurance fear for their clients' health and safety as misinformation spreads around Rockhampton that people cannot rid their homes of wet items until an assessor goes through.

It doesn't have to be like this.

Suncorp spokeswoman Alexandra Foley was on the ground last week as flood waters rose, and now urges flood-affected locals to be safe, act fast and get their claims in.

"We actually want people to get anything wet out of their homes as soon as they can," she said.

"Whether it's carpet, we'd encourage them to rip it up and just keep a little bit... so we can match it for them again.

"Get rid of any appliances that have been ruined, but take many photos... just so there is a record of what they have been getting rid of."

"Because there's a real risk if you leave wet carpet and wet items around that quick growing mould can take hold very fast something we certainly don't want in any of our customers' homes."

A Suncorp Customer Response team arrived in Rockhampton yesterday.

The crew are set up at Suncorp city branch at 18 Archer St, on the corner of Bolsover St from 9am to 5pm to offer face-to-face advice and assist with claims.

Ms Foley said locals didn't realise some policies covered temporary accommodation and funds for emergency purchases.

While Rockhampton has learned the hard way natural disasters can drive up insurance premiums, Ms Foley said "one single event will not drive up insurance claims".

"It's all based on risk modelling, if you lower the risk you lower the premiums," she explained.

Ms Foley said Suncorp were "huge supporters" of flood mitigation and would again work with the Rockhampton Regional Council on the South Rockhampton Flood Levy proposal, as they did in 2014.

"We have seen in places like Roma where the council, state and federal government installed levees the cost of insurance premiums came down in some cases by up to 90%," she said.

"Because the risk was reduced so much we were able to bring the premiums down."

Ms Foley said the devastation from ex-Cyclone Debbie was an opportunity to bolster local business as Suncorp worked with local businesses for repairs.

In cyclone-ravaged Mackay, more than 600 people from the region are working with the insurer to assist devastated areas.

Trades include plumbers, carpenters, cabinet makers, electricians, plasterers, floor specialists, tilers, tree loppers, scaffolders, tilers and crane hire specialists.