Rocky floods a walk in the park compared to the Philippines

GENTLE FLOOD: Dean St residents Bakila and Christine Galura are used to floods.

BAKILA and Christine Galura are used to the fast rising, high water floods of the Philippines.

So for these now Rocky resident's this flood has been a walk in the park.

Living on Dean St the husband and wife duo have seen their yard go under water but were expecting much worse.

"We've been in the house for two years and our first time experiencing a Rockhampton flood,” Bakila said.

"It is very uncomfortable because we had to move all of our things to the top level of the house.”

However Christine said it was nice to be in a slow rising flood this time round.

"Here we have had time to prepare, it has come up slowly,” she said.

"In our place back in the Philippines it always floods, you can get a little bit of rain and there will be a lot of water.

"It comes up much more quickly in the Philippines, you will be surprised because all of a sudden it will flood.”

While they are both grateful the water didn't affect them too much, Bakila is a tad disappointed he didn't get to use his tinny which he set up at the back of the house.