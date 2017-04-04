Rocky floods: The nightmare week that was

Depot Hill resident Blake Thomasson crossing flood waters to transport his family back to his home.

ROCKHAMPTON has had its fair share of drama in the last week. Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie had the region on high alert as flood waters gradually rose in the Fitzroy River.

Here is a look back at The Morning Bulletin's coverage of the last seven days.

Friday:

Depot Hill resident Mark Crager prepares for the flood: Mark Crager is busy moving furniture and setting up crab pots in preparation for the floods. Video: Chloe Lyons.

The Bureau of Meteorology upgraded the initial 8.5m major flood warning to 9.4m.

Isaac Region residents send warning to Rockhampton after Clarke Creek cops full brunt of Cyclone Debbie's wrath.

Flood waters sweep through the Connors River before heading south.

Great Keppel Island begins its recovery after the cyclone. Levee talk is brought back on the table again as Rockhampton played the waiting game.

FLASHBACK: Re-live Rocky's great 1918 flood.

Saturday/Sunday:

Flood waterways continue their slow and steady rise and the Fitzroy River's banks begin to break.

Key roads around the region remain closed and residents are cut off from their homes.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk comes to Rockhampton for the first time since the disasters, talking to residents and State Emergency Service volunteers.

SES focus their work on critical infrastructure and ensuring rescue equipment was secured.

Queensland Premier visits damaged homes: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits the home of Teresa Jackson whose home was badly damaged during tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Monday:

First talk of a delayed peak, but 2000 workers told their jobs would be put on hold.

Queensland police call in helicopters as part of operation Polair (Police Air) to stop looting in the region.

Fortunate residents learn their fate is not as bad as first thought.

Tuesday:

Drone 4th April Rockhampton: Drone 4th April Rockhampton

Fitzroy River still not yet at its peak, but flood waters leave the highway closed

for the afternoon. Rockhampton homes going under by the dozen yet residents remain in a positive frame of mind.

Tens of thousands of heavy vehicles and cars diverted from Bruce Hwy onto Upper Dawson Rd about 4pm as Gladstone Rd becomes inundated with flood water.

Wednesday:

Fitzroy River train bridge view: The train bridge becomes a popular spot to watch the major flood descend on Rockhampton.

Southern media storm the Beef Capital as the Fitzroy River was expected to peak.

A revised prediction has the peak pushed back Thursday.

State Government recovery funds are activated in flood-affected areas.

The Australian Defence Force lands in Rocky to assist with the recovery efforts.

HMAS Choules unloads about 500 tonnes of vehicles, equipment and disaster relief stores deployed.

Thursday:

Two fishing platforms, both the same size, one completely under by the rising Fitzroy River

Rocky Floods peak at midday: 200 houses and businesses expected to be inundated.

The Local Disaster Management Group declare the Fitzroy River has peaked at 8.75m about 12.30pm.

OPINION: Why levee is not a dirty word.

Friday:

The river continues to

rise Thursday into Friday, before peaking at 8.9m

about 2am.

The proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee receives powerful support from Opposition Leader

Bill Shorten and Ms Palaszczuk.

Strong advocate Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow calls on the community to show their support for the project.