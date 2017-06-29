Rocky florist takes on Telstra over $10K loss of trade

Allenstown Florist owner Jacquelin Torr has battled Telstra for six months since she switched to the NBN.

CHAOS replaced what should have been Jacqueline Torr's most profitable days of the year.

While the Allenstown Florist owner was prepared for the usual onslaught of Valentine's and Mother's Day customers, her phone and internet weren't.

When the connection failed both days at her Canning St business, it was just another battle in what is now a six-month, uphill fight with Telstra since she transitioned to the NBN.

Jacqueline claims she is now upwards of $10,000 out of pocket as her business was 85% reliant on phone and online orders.

"Rocky is sad, but this is a really good little business,” she said, referring to the current economic climate.

"We had one person walk in the door who said 'I really needed flowers' but they couldn't get through.” Jacqueline was thankful for their extra effort.

However, she said this was not an option for her Brisbane and western customers who would "just go elsewhere” as her connection failed almost daily.



As of yesterday morning, Jacqueline was working with her accountant to aid in a compensation claim against the telecommunications company giant.

Though just hours after The Morning Bulletin advised Telstra of Jacqueline's situation, they advised the issue was resolved that afternoon.

But for the six months previous, Jacqueline and her staff had spent hours on the phone to Telstra, losing business and man-hours to resolve connection problems.

"Why do I have to pay my staff wages to fix my telephone?” Jacqueline asked.

She claims from day one the set-up provided by Telstra did "not suit her business", and she has since called on the help of a local Telstra technician countless times.

She praised their efforts, and those of Consultancy One technical account manager Brent Wesley.

Mr Wesley said over the last two months emergency calls for NBN assistance had "spiked” to about a dozen in the area.

He said the most common issue was that default modems from NBN service providers were often not suited for business use, and people had not done enough research to find the best provider.

William St business The Two Professors, and Baxter's Real Estate on Bolsover St also shared similar NBN connection issues with Telstra in the past week.

Again, Telstra was able to resolve the issue after The Morning Bulletin contacted them for comment.

Telstra yesterday apologised to Jacqueline for the issues she has experience with the service.

"Her connection issues have now been resolved and we're looking into why this occurred,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

"We are also helping the customer set up her equipment properly to ensure it works seamlessly.”

NBN have been contacted for a response on each matter, though they advise nbn is the type of service Telstra sells to their customers, and so cannot comment.