Rocky Food Bank still open, working hard to help residents

Rockhampton Grammar School agriculture students Maddix Lovett, left, and Ben Hinman harvested a 600kg citrus donation to Rockhampton Food Bank in 2019, at the school's Port Curtis farm.

ROSE’S Angels are at it again.

They’ve been hard at work helping to keep the Rockhampton Food Bank open to assist residents who are doing it tough during the current economic climate.

The food bank is still open, and being assisted by support agency staff who’ve been preparing hampers for people struggling to meet the costs of living at the moment.

Agency leader, Rose Swadling, said that extra precautions and cleaning were in place to help the food bank stay open on Thursdays and Fridays to serve the community.

“A lot of people think the service has discontinued during this pandemic so we wanted to get the message out it was still here and the doors were open,” Ms Swadling said.

“(Rockhampton Regional) Council staff have been helping out to keep the organisation running during these tough times and I’m really pleased they’re continuing to offer their service to the community every Friday.

“If you are going through a difficult time meeting the costs of living at the moment, please consider coming to visit the Food Bank and the Hands of Compassion.”

At a cost of $50, you can purchase a hamper filled with meat, fresh fruit and ­vegetables, toiletries and other household items.

“This is a fantastic service provided to the community and I know the council staff are proud to help out and help our community when things are tough,” Ms Swadling said.

The Rockhampton Food Bank is open every Thursday from 10am to 3pm and Friday from 9.30am to 2.00pm at 16 Robison Street in Park Avenue.

For more information, visit hoc.org.au/.