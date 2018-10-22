Rocky food icon expands to second store on highway strip

Mark Mitchell of Cranston's Pies at the new Cranston's Pies location which is expected to open in January 2019.

IT IS the same recipe as it was in 1953 and now Crano pie lovers will be able to head to a new location to sink their teeth into one of Rocky's iconic pies.

With their main business on Musgrave St, Cranston's Pies is expanding to the southside.

The new premises is located on Albert St, next to the Cheesecake Shop.

The business was founded in 1953 by Rockhampton man Cec Cranston. Crano's quickly became a beloved name and Central Queensland icon.

The family kept the business running after Cec passed away in 1991.

In 1999, son Neil returned to Rockhampton from Sydney to help with the business. He and his brother built the Musgrave St shop and drive-through, adjoining the production area.

In 2009, the business was sold out of the family to Mark and Melissa Mitchell who are behind the expansion plans.

Cranston's pie shop. Allan Reinikka ROK120418acransto

Mr Mitchell said they had been looking for a southside shop for a couple of years but couldn't find the right site.

"This one came up and it was perfect,” he said.

"This is what we were looking for, we wanted access from both sides of the highway.”

The site is owned by ASM Builders who had bought the site and already had development applications in place for a food and drink outlet.

Mr Mitchell heard about the construction and jumped to be the tenant.

The site is now being built specifically for Cranston's Pies. The new site will be "almost identical” to the Musgrave St site.

It will have a drive-thru with dine-in and takeaway facilities.

While Mr Mitchell said he hasn't officially announced the news of the new location, it has been "Rocky's worst kept secret” with people coming him to congratulate him before he had even told staff.

Cranston's Pies are a loved food icon in CQ. Contributed

CRANSTON'S PIES:

119 Musgrave St, North Rocky

Soon to be open on Albert St, next to the Cheesecake Shop

Will be looking for staff for the new store, email admin@cranstonspies.com

View their menu at www.cranstonspies.com.au

Established in 1953 by Cec Cranston

Mark and Melissa bought it in 2009

The new site will have a drive-thru. Vanessa Jarrett

Over the nine years he has owned the business and 35 years in Rockhampton, Mr Mitchell said he has had plenty of Crano's pies - he still has at least one day.

The recipe for the pies is part of what makes it an icon, he said.

"The ingredients we use...always been premium ingredients and a recipe that has been around for a helluva long time,” Mr Mitchell said.

Time will tell if we can see more Crano's pies popping up over the place.

"Just see how this one goers and see what happens in Central Queensland... down the track we would like to have more stores elsewhere,” he said.

A Melbourne-based operator paid $1.57 million for the Musgrave St building with Cranston's Pies as the long-time tenants in April earlier this year.

Land has also been cleared down the road for a 24 hour service station on the Albert and Alma streets. The site has previously been used for commercial and residential purposes and is located opposite the Albert Court Motor Inn. The Morning Bulletin previously reported the service station will have four bowsers capable of servicing a total of eight vehicles at any time and it will hold a convenience store and nine parking spaces.