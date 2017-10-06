Rocky footballer's move from Capras to World Cup

Former CQ Capras' captain Gavin Hiscox (right) is presented with his Italian jersey by coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Former CQ Capras' captain Gavin Hiscox (right) is presented with his Italian jersey by coach Cameron Ciraldo. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: "I'm in.”

With those two words a delighted Gavin Hiscox announced to his parents Dave and Maria that he had been named in the 24-man Italian squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

The CQ Capras stalwart joins a number of NRL stars, including James Tedesco, Paul Vaughan and Nathan Brown, in the squad to be captained by former Gold Coast Titans forward Mark Minichiello.

Hiscox qualifies for Italy through his mum's heritage and previously represented the country at the 2013 World Cup but spent the majority of the tournament as 18th man.

Dave is confident that his son will play a much more influential role this time around, given he played in all of Italy's qualifying games.

"Gavin rang us straight after he got the word. He was really excited and happy,” he said.

"He was panicking a little bit prior to that. With such a big contingent of Super League and NRL players (in the original 54-man squad) he was a little bit worried about getting in.

"This is a fantastic opportunity. There aren't that many players who can say they've played in a World Cup.

"It's exciting for Central Queensland with Cameron Munster and Ben Hunt representing Australia and Gavin in there for Italy.”

Gavin Hiscox will go from the Capras to play for Italy in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Chris Ison ROK300717ccapras1

Dave and Maria are hoping to get to all of Italy's games, including its trial match against Tonga at Innisfail on October 20.

The Azzurri will play its first round game against Ireland in Cairns on October 29. They then play the USA in Townsville on November 5 and Fiji in Canberra on November 10.

Gavin's wife Ebony plans to attend one of the northern fixtures as well as the Canberra game.

"It's great it's in our backyard this year,” Dave said.

"We went over to watch them play in England in 2013 so at least this time it won't cost us $20,000.

"I'm sure there will be a bit of a procession up the highway to watch him play in those games in Townsville and Cairns.”

Dave said that Gavin, who announced his retirement from the CQ Capras at the end of the season, had continued training hard in anticipation of selection.

"He's fit and ready to go.

"Italy's got a pretty good side, and Gavin's pretty confident they will get through the rounds.

"They have to beat Fiji, that will be their toughest game, and if they can do that they're into the quarter finals.”

Dave said the Italian selection would be the pinnacle of Gavin's rugby league career, in which he played just shy of 130 games for the CQ Capras in the Intrust Super Cup.

"To play in a World Cup would be the highlight of his career.

"Everyone wants to play against the best, I don't know if he'll come up against Australia, but there'll certainly be some quality teams there.

"I think you can relate it to Queensland in the State of Origin - when people start playing for their heritage they tend to go the extra yard.”