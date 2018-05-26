Rocky footy clubs raise vital funds for sick young player

Christian Hermann is being treated in the intensive care unit at the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane where he has been placed in an induced coma in an effort to treat a rare condition, Guillain-Barré syndrome.

BREIFLY becoming conscious overnight, Rockhampton boy Christian Hermann broke down in tears as he watched a personal video from his favourite rugby league player from his hospital bed in Brisbane.

Back home, his own footy club Rockhampton Brothers rallied together with the community to raise funds for his long road to recovery to the tune of $3300.

The Cathedral College student was struck down 10-minutes into a game last week and left the field with tingling and numbness in his legs.

He was now in an induced coma in Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

For the second time, Christian has been hit by the devastating nerve condition Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The condition, which attacks the peripheral nervous system, rarely strikes twice.

What is GBS?

The body's immune system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system

In severe life-threatening cases, muscles are affected so badly a person can be paralysed

Most people are able to recover from even the most severe cases

It affects about one-in-100,000 people but anyone of any age can be prone to the disease

Donate to help the Hermanns: gofundme.com/help-the-hermanns

Committed to helping his family with essential travel and medical burdens, Luke Peachey from Brothers Rugby League club said more than 1500 people attended the club's last home game overnight to help the Hermann family.

More than $3300 was raised from the entire night through gold coin donations, BBQs, a $100 board and the major raffle prize of a signed Brisbane Broncos jersey donated by club CEO, Paul White.

Luke said the entire community got behind the good cause.

"It was a really good night and was supported by not just Brothers, but also all clubs involved in the association and wider reaching rugby league community in CQ," he said.

Between the funds raised last night and the growing donations on the Help the Hermanns Go Fund Me page, the total was edging close to $7000 in a matter of days.

"It has been very well received and all the moneys that have been raised will be a huge help," he said.

Luke said although he hadn't spoken to Christian's family today, he was thrilled to know Christian woke up briefly to see the video his favourite NRL player, Cowboys second-rower Jason Taumalolo recorded for him wishing him a speedy recovery.

Jason Taumalolo Video for Chistian: Cowboys second-rower, Jason Taumalolo recorded a special video for his biggest fan and sick Rocky boy Christian Hermann. He woke from his coma briefly and broke down in tears as he watched the video.

The fundraising wasn't over yet with Luke planning an mega raffle at the next CQ Capras home game at Browne Park on June 2.

"Capras are going to do a big, mega raffle a the game with a number of jerseys and other items," he said.

If you would like to donate to help, visit the Help the Hermanns Go Fund Me page here.