Baron Large has had enough with experts turning rugby league into a 'game of sooks'
Rocky footy fan laments NRL future: 'A game for sooks'

Steph Allen
by
23rd Jul 2019 7:00 PM
NRL tragic Baron Large never thought he'd see the day where he would turn off his television in disgust mid-way through a game.

Mr Large, who has long written to The Morning Bulletin about his beloved sport, penned his most recent Letter To The Editor about his disappointment with the way the national code is heading.

"I'm ashamed to say this is the first year that I changed channels halfway through an NRL game in disgust at how our game has turned into a very big joke,” Mr Large wrote.

"State of Origin has turned into an overrated club game, players now help a player from the other team up off the ground after they slapped him.

"When the game was played by tough men, you never let a player in the other team know that he hurt you in a tackle, these days they lay down holding the back of their head crying for a free kick.

"Why are the so-called experts who run rugby league turning it into a game for sooks?”

Mr Large pined for the days when "pretty boys were classed as a joke” and when given a proper introduction to league, would last "one game and then go home to mummy”.

However, Mr Large still had hope for the future of his favourite sport.

"Rugby league is still a cut above any other body contact sport but the way it's going, boys will go to other sports to become a man.”

