Rocky footy stars defeat Kiwis in Trans Tasman clash

GREEN AND GOLD: Jayden Benbow and Tamika Upton returned to Rockhampton Tuesday after a successful Trans Tasman win. Steph Allen

TOUCH FOOTBALL: New Zealand may be tough, but Australia proved we're even tougher in last weekend's Trans Tasman Opens in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Despite the "intimidating” welcome the Australia sides received from the locals, the green and gold players sunk in their heels and delivered their all.

With the "pouring rain” conditions matching the toughness of their competitors, the men's, women's and mixed teams performed in what they considered to be their toughest trials yet.

Rockhampton locals, Tamika Upton and Jayden Benbow, played for the opens women's and men's sides in the three-day matches.

The pair were chosen for the national squad after attending a number of squad camps.

Upton, 21, returned to the Trans Tasman for her second year this year and knew from previous experience that "fitness” is crucial to keep up with the "hard-paced competition”.

She was the only Central Queensland woman to join the squad.

"We ended up winning the three-game series because we won the first two games,” Upton said.

"The third got called off because of heavy rain.

"We didn't know what to expect because they had seven or eight debutantes and it was a very young side we hadn't played against before.

"It's always tough and the heavy rain changed our game plan up a bit.”

To prepare for the trip, Upton said her team focused on "rucking and defence”.

"Having a bit of experience I was able to help out the new debutantes a bit,” Upton said.

"The first five minutes of the game are hectic and our fitness comes into play.

"We had to get through the first half and deliver in the first 10 minutes.

"Our first two halves were really good and I got a big lead in both games.”

The women's first game was 9-5 and their second was 8-5, both to the Australian team.

Benbow, 24, a local Buckaneers player, said despite a second game, one-point loss, his men's side took out the weekend win.

"I was originally selected for the mixed team but three weeks ago I got called into the opens men's when another team mate withdrew,” he said.

"I was excited and nervous at the same time.

"Playing in New Zealand is completely different to playing anywhere else.

"It was a hostile environment. There was a big crowd cheering for the Kiwis.”

Despite being a non-contact sport, Benbow said the opposition played with a very "physical style”.

"I love a challenge to compete against the best,” he said.

"When the game gets tight, you've got to know how to finish off games, and when the pressure is on, how to handle it.

"With each game being so tight, now I know I have to be smart with decision making.

"One of my biggest assets was playing with speed and intensity. But I would try to get a little more involved in the game and take the opportunities when they present themselves.

"But that's just the way the games pan out.”

After a successful first year in the series, Benbow will be putting his hand up again next year.

"The Kiwis played with such speed, intensity and they're good on their feet,” he said.

"It's one of the quickest series I've been apart of.”