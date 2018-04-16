Menu
Motorists in Rockhampton are fed up with forking out 10cpl more than other areas within Qld.
Rocky fuel prices among the state's highest

by Jessica Powell
16th Apr 2018 11:21 AM

ROCKHAMPTON petrol bowsers are among the most expensive in the state and it's fuelling the fire for motorists who have had enough.

RACQ's Fuel Price Advice is a daily snapshot of petrol prices across the state, and indicated that fuel prices across the Rockhampton region are higher than average.

In March, the report indicated ULP prices increased in many regional centres and this was due to the increase in the oil price rather than an increase in fuel company margins.

ULP prices in Biloela, Yeppoon, Townsville, Mackay, Charters Towers, Gladstone, Maryborough, Rockhampton, Whitsunday, Bundaberg and Gympie increased by one to three cents per litre (cpl) in the last week of March.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said fuel prices have jumped within a number of regional centres.

"It's due to the volatile oil price,” she said.

"So shop around, and make sure you use and reward servos charging fair prices.”

The average price around Rockhampton was 145.8 cpl for ULP, ranking the town among the most expensive.

The cheapest fuel in the state is Innisfail at 135.5 cpl and the most expensive is in Mt Isa and Cloncurry at 149.9 cpl.

