Rocky gains state of the art ambulance vehicles

Barry O'Rourke and Queensland Ambulance Service Central Region Chief Superintendent, Mr Steven Coombes, inspect one of the new ambulance vehicles.

TWO state of the art ambulances have joined Rockhampton Ambulance Station.

Yesterday Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke commissioned the ambulances, which are valued at $465,000.

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke inspects one of the new ambulance vehicles. Contributed

A 319 Mercedes sprinter vehicle will be used for emergency calls in Rockhampton.

It has a single power lift stretcher to improve the health and safety of paramedics and ambulance officers.

The vehicle has been proven to reduce the rate of manual-handling injuries which paramedics suffer during their shifts.

"In addition to the Stryker power-assisted stretcher which can carry patients up to 318kg, the vehicle is equipped with a Stryker stair chair to safely support patients weighing up to 228kg,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"The second Ambulance is a Mercedes 519 twin stretcher Patient transport Vehicle which will service here in Rockhampton and surrounding Communities. This Ambulance also has the new power stretchers.

STATE OF THE ART: A Rockhampton ambulance officer displays the of use of the Stryker power-assisted stretcher. Contributed

"Being able to raise and lower patients at the touch of a button will protect our paramedics from potential lifting and carrying injuries.

"Commissioning of the vehicles demonstrates the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to ensuring top class emergency service facilities are available to regional Queenslanders.”

Mr O'Rourke said paramedics had consulted on the vehicle and decided it was "a highly effective platform to provide emergency pre-hospital care to the sick and injured”.

"It is vital our officers have access to the resources and equipment they need to conduct their jobs safely and effectively,” he said.

A total of 155 new and replacement vehicles will be rolled out across the state this financial year, totalling $35 million.

"This is an investment which will enable the station to more effectively meet the demands on its services to the Rockhampton community and surrounding areas,” Mr O'Rourke said.

In the last financial year, Rockhampton Ambulance Station responded to more than 16,800 incidents.

Queensland Ambulance Service central region chief superintendent, Steven Coombes said it was important there was a fleet which maintained quality service.

Mr O'Rourke also acknowledged the staff at the Rockhampton Ambulance Station for their hard work on the job.

"The dedication and professionalism of staff is a vital element in the equation and it's important to acknowledge all the staff at Rockhampton Ambulance Station who contribute to the smooth operation of this facility,” he said.

"The 56 staff members that make up the Rockhampton Ambulance Station support the operational requirements of the Queensland Ambulance Service in the Rockhampton community and the wider Capricorn area.”