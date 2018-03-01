Rocky gallery celebrates 100 years of region's footy fever

WHAT was once used as a mowing shirt only a few months ago, is now one of the prized exhibits in the "Celebrating 100 Years in Rugby League” display.

The jersey from 1935 is one of many items in the historic display at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Memories of the games, players and the "magical” moments of the football code's history in the region don the Anderson Room.

The gallery, working with local rugby league historian Peter Hunt, has brought together an array of pieces from private and public collections to showcase a century of sporting memories and triumphs.

Reminiscing over a photo of the Rockhampton team that beat New Zealand, Peter said that the exhibition would bring the history of Rugby League in Rockhampton to life.

"Rugby league has been an integral part of the Rockhampton sporting calendar for 100 years and is still 'the greatest game of all',” he said.

Gallery Director Bianca Acimovic said the display was a fusion of two of the town's biggest loves, sport and culture.

"100 years ago this year, James Larcombe started Rugby League,” she said.

"50 years ago, Mayor Pilbeam opened the Art Gallery.

"Now, half a century and a century on, we're actually bringing those two together to show people that you can appreciate art and sport together.”

Rockhampton Region Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the exhibition was a great way to honour and remember those who forged rugby league within the town.

"Rockhampton loves its rugby league and this is rugby league at its finest,” Cr Rutherford said.

"To be able to have all of this on show, and for people to come here and see the beautiful trophies, the photos and the history. What a great way to combine sport and culture.”

Rockhampton Ruby League together with the Rockhampton Leagues Club have made the exhibition possible with the many items on display.

Rugby League in Rockhampton: Celebrating 100 years will be on display from March 3 to June 17.