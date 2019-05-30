Menu
LOTS TO SEE AND DO: Big Boys Toys Expo is coming to Callaghan Racecourse for a big two-day event this weekend.
Family Fun

Rocky gears up for Big Boys Toys Expo

30th May 2019 4:04 PM
ATTENTION all you weekend warriors out there, Big Boys Toys is hitting Rockhampton's Callaghan Racecourse on June 1-2 for a massive event.

Big Boys Toys is filled with local traders offering amazing weekend deals on everything from caravans to campervans, boats to cars, fishing reels to bows, drones to motorbikes, jet skis to ATVs.

In 2018, Big Boys Toys Expos were held in Mackay, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, with 2019 kicking off in Townsville, Rockhampton and Mackay.

Big Boys Toys Expo brings family fun and entertainment to every region it attends, with an array of exhibitors showcasing the latest gear, mixed with some major entertainment and displays, for the old and young, men and women (and kids too).

Come and see the monster stunts and learn how to catch barra in the wild with the Yamaha Barra Supertank in the marine/boating section.

If you're into classic cars, more than 100 of them will be on display, from vintage to hotrods and 308 blockheads.

At Callaghan Park, Rockhampton

Saturday: 9am to 4pm

Sunday: 9am to 3pm

