Rocky gets 5G future

ROCKHAMPTON took a step towards the 5G future on Wednesday with Telstra switching on the area’s first 5G base station.

Telstra’s regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said the new 5G capacity, and the ongoing rollout, would not only benefit customers with 5G devices in the selected areas that 5G would initially be deployed, but would also benefit customers with 4G devices in the vicinity of new 5G coverage.

“It is really exciting that Rockhampton will be among the first cities in Australia, indeed the world, to have access to 5G connectivity,” Ms Cliffe said.

She said Telstra had been leading the way to pioneer 5G technology.

“Now with its first 5G site on air, customers in Rockhampton have a chance to be part of that cutting edge.

“Further to this, as we roll out this new 5G technology, it will also improve 4G capacity and speeds.

“We now have commenced the rollout of 5G in 25 cities around Australia.”

The commencement of the 5G rollout in Rockhampton is part of Telstra’s commitment to extend 5G coverage to selected areas of 35 major and regional cities across Australia by the end of June 2020.