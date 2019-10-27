Rocky gets French hair flair

DREAMING of crisp baguettes, the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower and strolls down the Champ Élysées?

Glenmore’s latest hair salon, Chez Alicia, is bringing a touch of French flair to the Beef Capital, for those wanting the luxury of one of the most fashionable countries in the world, right here in Rockhampton.

Owner Alicia Biot was fully trained in the art of hair styling, colouring and cutting in France after growing up in Avignon, in the south of the country.

Five years ago, the 30-year-old made the move to Australia on a working holiday and after meeting her now husband in Rockhampton, she decided to put down roots and begin working in local salons and barbershiops.

“The way hairdressers are trained in France is very different,” Mrs Biot said.

“For the first two years I worked only in the salon... another two years after that to have a business which is four years.”

Chez Alicia owner Alicia Biot.

Mrs Biot said she also completed a fifth year of training, specialising in colouring.

“I specialise in foils. But everywhere I worked, nobody does foils the way I do,” she said.

“I do hem much closer to the scalp and there is no stain on the other top half.”

Mrs Biot opened Chez Alicia Hair Salon, which translated in French means At Alicia’s hair salon, on October 1 at Glenmore Shopping Village and has steadily been gaining regular clientele.

“I’m also doing weddings and will go on site for the bridal party so it’s easier for them,” she said.

“I am also the only hairdresser in Rockhampton with a full range of Revlon Professional products, which is a European product.

“I enjoy doing everything, there’s always something new to do and any concerns people have, I want to help them with.”

Mrs Biot said the most satisfying part of her job is seeing the happiness on her client’s face when they look at the finished product.

“They look at themselves and think ‘I look pretty’. I want to help them acieve that and like what they see when they leave,” she said.

French tastes and Rockhampton tastes are quite similar, said Mrs Biot.

“At the moment I’m doing a lot of sun-coloured, natural colours,” she said.

“Everyone is into balayage adn the natural effect... being a bit blonder.

“I’m seeing a lot of people wanting to go lighter, probably because of the changing weather and summer coming.”