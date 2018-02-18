Rocky gets front row seats as Comm Games Relay hits city

Retired cyclist Anna Mears from Australia, right, carries the Commonwealth Games relay baton that she received from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre left, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London Monday March 13, 2017. The XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018. (John Stillwell/Pool via AP)

Retired cyclist Anna Mears from Australia, right, carries the Commonwealth Games relay baton that she received from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre left, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London Monday March 13, 2017. The XXI Commonwealth Games are being held on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018. (John Stillwell/Pool via AP) John Stillwell

ROCKHAMPTON residents will get the chance to witness history next month as the Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay comes to the Beef Capital.

On its journey from London to the Gold Coast, the baton has already been around the world and will be in Rocky on March 23.

Traffic delays are expected in the afternoon as the relay kicks of from 3.23pm at Kenrick Tucker Velodrome on Berserker Street.

Queensland Police Services encourage people to make alternate traffic routes for the duration of the relay which will finish in Sir Raymond Huish Drive at 5.30pm.

Road closures will be in effect for the duration of the relay which will travel through Bereseker St, High St and Musgrave St in North Rockhampton.

The relay route for Rockhampton. Contributed

The baton will then be placed in a boat and rowed across to Quay St and travel up the river front to Victoria Parade and over the rail line to the finish location.

QPS ask businesses and residents along the baton route to make alternative plans and preparations for that day.

Parking or driving vehicles along the QBR route during the closure periods will be prohibited.

Traffic congestion for the duration of the QBR is expected and residents are encouraged to plan their journey accordingly.