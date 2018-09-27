Rocky gets revved up for Supercars

MISSING OUT: Supercars fans Nicole Harrison and Kathy Lovell want Supercars brought to CQ.

KATHY Lovell knows all about the rush of the Bathurst 1000 and she'd love to see that Supercar's buzz come to Rockhampton.

The owner of Gladstone Road Seafoods was a regular at The Great Race in Bathurst, a event widely regarded as the pinnacle of motor sport in Australia.

She thinks Rockhampton deserves to hold a big ticket motor car race and the Supercars Circuit fits the bill.

"I was born and bred in Sydney and I used to go to Bathurst all the time,” Ms Lovell said.

"Newcastle had the Supercars there this year and it was fantastic and it was great for the town.

"We need something like that here.”

Ms Lovell and her friend, Nicole Hutchinson were at 4RO's Thursday Morning Breakfast BBQ to sign the petition out out by Advance Rockhampton to get the Supercars in CQ.

Both women are revved up at the possibility that their beloved Supercars could add Rockhampton to the circuit, saying it's about time the region hosted an event like this.

PROPOSED DESIGN: The Rockhampton Region Council has released their proposed design for the new Supercars track. Contributed

"We are known as the Beef Capital,” Ms Harrison said.

"Why can't we be known for the Supercars too?

"It'd bring a lot of dollars in, especially those who are struggling and would probably put Rocky on the map.”

"Why should Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane get all these events,” Kathy added.

"What's the matter with little old Rocky?”

Advance Rockhampton's bid to bring the Supercars to town in 2020 has shifted into gear this week, with the release of a petition to show Tourism Events Queensland how serious CQ is about its motor sports.

You can show you support by signing the petition today. Go to rockysupercars.com.au