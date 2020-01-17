Rocky girl, 4, lands major modelling scholarship

Scarlett Fonte was one of six young aspiring models awarded a 12-month contract with Elite Avenue.

CONFIDENT four-year-old Scarlett Fonte was one of six young aspiring models awarded a 12-month scholarship with Elite Avenue.

The 2020 Elite Avenue Rockhampton Model Mentor Scholarship Program runs for 12 months and provides photographic and catwalk training with all term training fees waived.

Scarlett will be joining the team this year as an Elite Avenue Mini.

She said her mum saw a post on Elite Avenue’s Facebook page, promoting the competition, and asked if she could enter her.

She said she never thought she would be one of the lucky few but was over the moon when she heard the news.

“I was so excited,” she said.

“Mum believes in me so much and really thought I had a chance.”

Scarlett, who starts Prep at Heights College this year, said she wanted to do modelling to gain more confidence.

“I do performance dancing and still get a little bit scared on stage,” she said.

“This opportunity will help me feel more confident and believe in myself as much as my mum does.

“I hope it will help open more doors for me and create some lifelong friends.”

She said she was ready to get in there and give a go.

“I always give 110 per cent to anything I do,” she said.

“I love taking photos and having my photo taken, so learning how to pose using better angles for my body will be really cool.”

Scarlett, who wants to be a doctor when she gets older, said her advice to other young girls who wanted to do modelling was always believe in yourself.

“Keep smiling because a smile goes a long way,” she said. “Keep trying even when you get knocked back.”

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

ELITE AVENUE MINIS

Peyton Hughes, 7.

Scarlett Fonte, 4.

Sidnee Newlands, 6.

ELITE AVENUE TEENS

Keira Williams, 17.

Mya Williams, 15.

Rose Robinson, 15.