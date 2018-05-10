Rocky girl boss the brains behind online beauty portal

WE CAN order food, drinks and entertainment at the touch of a button, so why not beauty?

This idea, coupled with the frustration of trying to track down reputable services in a new city, former Rockhampton local Kate Brady decided to take matters into her own hands.

Be There Beauty was the answer the now Brisbane resident thought of, and it is already changing the way we access beauty related services.

"Be There Beauty was born from a frustrating in trying to book my own appointments while working in a corporate job,” Kate said.

"I love working with freelancers and different salons a lot, so I would be always searching online and messaging different people, going back and forth with times, as I didn't have a lot of time to fit them in.”

Be There Beauty is an on-demand platform that connects vetted beauty partners with clients.

"We offer a seamless and secure booking process for professionals with varying experience to showcase their talents,” she said.

"We understand everyone leads a busy lifestyle.

"So we are dedicated to offering freedom and flexibility to cater for the growing culture of on-demand services.

Be There Beauty ambassador Kaesha Ann.

After being made redundant, Kate said this blessing in disguise gave her the time to really think about taking the idea seriously.

"I have a degree in PR and a marketing and communications background, which really helped me to understand the market,” she said.

Kate admits her love of beauty was forged from being a dancer throughout her early and teen years.

"I danced with The Beverly Prange Dance Centre for years, and fell in love with stage make-up,” she said.

"As I got older, I fell more in love with all things beauty, including nails, tans and lashes.

"I'm a real beauty junkie,” she laughed.

Be There Beauty Influencer ladies luncheon in Brisbane.

Estimated to be worth $1 million, Be There Beauty is certainly making waves across Australia.

"We try to be a young, fun brand that appeals to everyone,” she said.

"We have a great team of influencers including the Mescia twins, Kaesha Ann and Lexie Murray to name a few.

"But we work with a whole heap of brand ambassadors.”

Kate said there is nothing stopping this platform, which is making its way north and becoming a staple go-to for local beauty businesses.

"I would love to see it in Rockhampton,” she said.

"We don't have any restrictions on location, it's just where the providers and the subscribers pick it up.”

With the choice of three subscriptions, customers pay a monthly fee which they can then redeem on their beauty bookings.

Be There Beauty ambassadors Ashley and Olivia Mescia.

"We have three levels of membership, the One Night Stand which costs $75 for one month and is valued at $100, with access to all services.

"The next is The Social Butterfly, which is $125 a month and valued at $175 per month and the final membership is the Queen Bee, which costs $199 a month and is valued at $300 per month.

"This portal is a girl's best friend,” Kate said.

"It's a one-stop beauty shop.”

Kate remained tight-lipped about the future of Be There Beauty, but said big things are coming.

"We are going to be the place to go for beauty, fashion and lifestyle,” she said.

"Our plan is to revolutionise the beauty world.”