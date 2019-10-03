Rocky girl halts busy city traffic

Sophie Thompson took part in a climate change protest in Brisbane this week.

SOPHIE Thompson rose out of bed early on Monday morning to climb a 10 metre structure among Brisbane’s skyscrapers. The 22-year-old Brisbane woman, who hailed from Rockhampton blocked peak hour traffic both on and off the Victoria Bridge in the city at 7.30am.

The passionate activist moved to Rockhampton about six months ago where she took up a position as a midwife.

“As a midwife, I cannot stand by as the government harms children by continuing to ignore the climate emergency,” she said.

Sophie’s activism took shape when she lived in Rockhampton and was involved with the 350 Central Queensland group helping with school strikes earlier in the year and other events to bring awareness to the climate crisis.

In an effort to fight for her beliefs, she has decided to leave her position as a midwife to focus on climate activism.

“As a midwife, it is our role to ensure the safe passage of life into the world - and for me that includes having a safe, liveable planet,” she said.

She is now a member of Extinction Rebellion South State Government for what the group’s called “criminal climate inaction”.

“Climate change is going to disproportionately effect the most vulnerable and marginalised people in the world,” she said.

“It is vital that people who come from places of privilege practice civil disobedience in order to elevate the voices of people who cannot be heard.”