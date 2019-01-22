Rocky girl is one step closer to achieving her dreams

HELPING OTHERS: Annabel Flockhart was accepted last week into James Cook University for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

HELPING OTHERS: Annabel Flockhart was accepted last week into James Cook University for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. Contributed

ANNABEL Flockhart is one step closer to her dream of working in the field of medicine after being accepted into James Cook University.

Ms Flockhart, who graduated from Rockhampton Grammar School with an OP1 last year, found out on January 11 that she had been accepted into JCU's Townsville campus to study a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, which was her first choice.

She said she was ecstatic when she found out she had been offered the course.

"I think I even cried and danced a little because it was such a relief that after all that hard work I had finally gotten in,” she said.

"It was all of a sudden real that I could actually study medicine and go on to become a doctor.”

Annabel Flockhart graduated from Rockhampton Grammar School with an OP1 last year. Contributed

Ms Flockhart said she had always been interested in medicine, but it was almost a "far-off dream”.

"Especially in Year 8, you said you wanted to do medicine but were told it was really hard to get into,” she said.

"I kept trying to find other careers and I kept being drawn back to medicine and thought I would give it a go.

"In Year 10 I did some work experience and I absolutely loved it.

"I loved school and continuously learning, so going into a career where I have to keep on learning and staying up to date with medical updates is something really important to me. Medicine was ticking all those boxes.”

Ms Flockhart said that last September she had the opportunity to go into theatre at the Mater Hospital where she got to watch a caesarean section. She described the experience as incredible and cemented why she wanted to do medicine.

The shortage of medical practitioners in rural and remote Australia was another reason why she wanted to pursue a career in medicine.

"My Mum's family comes from a property near Bajool, and I have witnessed first-hand an accident on the property where it took up to an hour for medical help to come,” she said.

"My grandfather was doing some work on the property and he climbed a ladder and it broke. He fell and was knocked out for quite a while.

"The helicopter and ambulance were called but it was a good 45 minutes before it arrived and being knocked out, that's a pretty long time to be without medical attention.

"Also, as my grandparents are getting older and having to come into town for medical appointments, having to make that commute is quite difficult. At 80 years old it would be a lot better if they had a medical centre closer to them.

"There is a shortage and it is really important for doctors to go to rural and remote areas.

"That is one of the reasons I chose James Cook University, because they do have that focus on rural and remote areas, as well as Aboriginal health, and I think that is an area I want to go into. They will support me to do that and give me lots of placements and make it all possible.”

Ms Flockhart also said by going for a rural placement she would have the chance to learn a lot more and faster because she wouldn't have to worry about competing with other junior doctors.

Her advice for students starting senior year next week who are looking to excel and achieve OP1 is to work hard but also study smart.

"But it's also about enjoying your year and making sure you're not working yourself into a hole. Stay positive, keep focused but also spend time with your friends and enjoy your last year at school.”