Rocky girl preparing to save lives at war

ROCKY DEPOLYMENT: RAAF Nursing Officer, Flight Lieutenant Amanda Gloury with a Mercedes G-Wagon ambulance outside the Role 2 Health Facility at Rockhampton during Exercise Talisman Saber 2017.

RETURNING to her home town for Talisman Saber has been a time warp for Flight Lieutenant Amanda Gloury.

Having left the region to chase an Air Force career in 2002, the former Rockhampton woman has returned to her old stomping ground for Exercise Talisman Saber 17.

Flight Lieutenant Gloury, who joined the Air Force 15 years ago as an under graduate nursing student, is currently deployed on Exercise Talisman Saber 17 in charge of casualty holding.

Her day job at Number 1 Expeditionary Health Squadron at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley is a senior Nursing Officer.

"I look after our junior nurses, manage them and mentor them. I help them get ready to be deployed on exercises and operations, and for the work involved on our bases,” Flight Lieutenant Gloury said.

"I also manage equipment stores, making sure we have enough supplies so we can provide an appropriate level of care to patients.”

As part of her Talisman Saber duties, Flight Lieutenant Gloury is leading a field ward with 20 beds in Air Force's Role 2 Health Facility.

"I have 12 staff working under me, and most of my duties are like a nurse unit manager in a civilian hospital,” she said.

"We also have challenges with keeping the levels of stock we need to treat patients, and getting resupply when we need it. As the deployable hospital hasn't been setup for a long time, we're learning lessons as we go.”

Flight Lieutenant Gloury's exercise highlight has been seeing patients come into the Health Facility and be able to enjoy the environment they've constructed.

"Seeing their satisfaction and enjoyment of coming in, even though they're sick, is definitely something I've enjoyed. They're all walking away happy, which is rewarding,” she said.

"It's also been good working with our reservists and as an entire unit; we're normally dispersed over five different bases, so it's been good to work as one team in person rather than speaking to people on the end of the phone and on email.”

She said she has enjoyed being back in Rockhampton after so many years away from the town where she grew up.

"I used to deliver junk mail around the airport and this area and it's a bit of a time warp for me,” she said.

"Things haven't changed too much, but it's nice to come back and have a look.”