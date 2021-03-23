Menu
Tillie Hungerford.
Rocky girl to take ballet lessons from the best

Timothy Cox
23rd Mar 2021 6:40 PM | Updated: 7:00 PM
Rockhampton local Tillie Hungerford will learn from the best in ballet after winning a competition to take a lesson from ballet star Yanela Piñera later this month.

Children all around Queensland entered the Queensland Ballet junior competition, and only four winners were chosen.

13-year-old Tillie said her love for ballet sparked when watching her big sister dance.

She said she was excited for the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“I burst into tears of joy when I found out I’d won,” Tillie said.

“I am very excited and grateful. To be in the same room as a QB Principal Artist and learn from Yanela is such an honour.

Tillie’s mother, Karyn Hungerford, will make the journey from Rockhampton to share the experience with Tillie, which includes lunch after the class with Yanela and the other winners and parents.

“I’m so happy for Tillie to have this amazing experience and grateful QB supports regional youth,” Ms Hungerford said.

“Seeing Tillie dancing with Yanela and watching her make memories that will last a lifetime will be pretty special.”

Ms Piñera, who has performed leading roles in Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, and The Sleeping Beauty, and more.

“It’s so important to nurture and inspire the next generation of ballet lovers,” she said.

“QB holds Queensland close to its heart and is committed to providing enriching experiences for both our local and regional dancers.”

