Rocky girl wins major state award

TOP TRAINEE: Katie Emmert, from Parkhurst, won the 2017 Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year award.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Katie Emmert is among 14 winners at the 2017 Queensland Training Awards.

The winners were announced at the 2017 Queensland Training Awards state gala dinner in Brisbane on Friday.

Central Queensland winners included Ms Emmert from Parkhurst, who won the Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year award, and EQIP Gladstone Incorporated, which won the Premier's Industry Collaboration Award.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga congratulated Ms Emmert for winning the state award.

"This is an outstanding result and recognises her dedication and hard work,” Mr Byrne said.

"Ms Emmert completed a Certificate III in Allied Health Assistance to help her transition from Year 12 into a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy.”

Ms Lauga said Ms Emmert's practical experience and ability to become familiar with other industries allowed her to choose her next career move with greater confidence.

"I wish her all the best for the national awards and for her future,” she said.

Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath congratulated the winners, who were announced at the event at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was fantastic that EQIP Gladstone Incorporated won the Premier's Industry Collaboration Award.

"EQIP - Education Queensland and Industry Partnership - does a lot to support education opportunities for students and broader economic development in the Gladstone region,” Mr Butcher said.

"It is great that this local not-for-profit group has been recognised at a state level.”

Mr Butcher said the state awards recognised excellence in vocational education and training and demonstrated the breadth and quality of Queensland's training and vocational education industry.

More than 800 nominations were received and 86 individuals and organisations competed for the state's top training awards this year.

State winners from categories that are offered at the national awards now have the opportunity to progress to the Australian Training Awards in Canberra on November 23.

For further information on the awards and the state winners, visit www.qta.qld.gov.au.