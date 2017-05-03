Rocky girl takes home fancy 'Mrs Water Australia' crown

JENNA Kerschbaumer isn't sure whether it was a chance of fate or coincidence that she was crowned with the title of Mrs Water Australia 2017, but that it couldn't have been more fitting.

The young Rockhampton woman who has a strong passion of protecting and campaigning for our ocean and its marine life was recently crowned with the title at the Mrs Earth Australia 2017 in March.

Gaining more confidence in herself and what she believes in, Jenna said the experience has pushed her to continue her campaign of 'Reduce Our Oceans Waste, before and leading up to nationals.

"My focus was and will continue to be saving our environment, but more specifically on our oceans and all of its inhabitants," she told The Mirror recently.

"I gained some new long life friends from all over Australia that share the same passion for our environment and pageantry.

"I felt rewarded for all of the work I had done leading up to nationals, fundraising over $500 for my chosen charity Wildlife Rockhampton who volunteer in our wonderful community, and spreading the word of what Ms/Mrs Earth Australia is all about."

Rockhampton's Jenna Kerschbaumer was titled Mrs Water Australia 2017. Contributed

During her campaign leading up to the finals in March, Jenna's work involved a petition, where she asked the State Government to add debris traps on to the region's storm water drains.

"That ended with a great response, and I thank everyone who signed it, the petition was tabled in Parliament and I received a letter from the Environmental Minister with an excellent response and advice," she said.

"Soon I will be meeting with the Livingstone Shire Council environmental team to talk further about my campaign and what I hope to achieve. This campaign also encourages using less or even better, no plastic, which will result in less pollution and minimise the number of ocean and land animals suffocating or dying each year.

"By the year 2050, it has been predicted that the ocean will be made up of 70% plastic, I aim to reduce this percentage, but I can not do it alone. I'm so lucky to have so many people behind me including Keppel MP Brittany Lauga who is involved in my campaign."

Co-hosting an upcoming fundraising event for Wildlife Rockhampton, The Grand Echidna Masquerade Ball at Rockhampton's Robert Schwarten Pavilion on May 13, Jenna said she'll present alongside Mrs Australia Universal 2017 Crystal Sweeney, who will represent Australia in London in September at the international finals.

"Over the next year I hope to do my title and community proud and encourage anyone over the age of 21 married or unmarried to apply for this once in a lifetime experience," she said of Mrs Earth Australia.

"Being the first Mrs Water for Australia is something very special and I also hope to continue to break the stigma of what people think pageantry is all about. Real beauty comes from the inside and that was Ms/Mrs Earth is all about."

EVENT DETAILS

WHERE: Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds

WHEN: Saturday, 13 May 2017, from 5pm

COST: All tickets $90 (table of 8 $630, save $90).

Phone: 4927 4111 or go to seeitlive.com.au for more