28°
News

Rocky girl takes home fancy 'Mrs Water Australia' crown

Amy Haydock | 3rd May 2017 1:05 AM Updated: 1:07 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JENNA Kerschbaumer isn't sure whether it was a chance of fate or coincidence that she was crowned with the title of Mrs Water Australia 2017, but that it couldn't have been more fitting.

The young Rockhampton woman who has a strong passion of protecting and campaigning for our ocean and its marine life was recently crowned with the title at the Mrs Earth Australia 2017 in March.

Gaining more confidence in herself and what she believes in, Jenna said the experience has pushed her to continue her campaign of 'Reduce Our Oceans Waste, before and leading up to nationals.

"My focus was and will continue to be saving our environment, but more specifically on our oceans and all of its inhabitants," she told The Mirror recently.

"I gained some new long life friends from all over Australia that share the same passion for our environment and pageantry.

"I felt rewarded for all of the work I had done leading up to nationals, fundraising over $500 for my chosen charity Wildlife Rockhampton who volunteer in our wonderful community, and spreading the word of what Ms/Mrs Earth Australia is all about."

Rockhampton's Jenna Kerschbaumer was titled Mrs Water Australia 2017.
Rockhampton's Jenna Kerschbaumer was titled Mrs Water Australia 2017. Contributed

During her campaign leading up to the finals in March, Jenna's work involved a petition, where she asked the State Government to add debris traps on to the region's storm water drains.

"That ended with a great response, and I thank everyone who signed it, the petition was tabled in Parliament and I received a letter from the Environmental Minister with an excellent response and advice," she said.

"Soon I will be meeting with the Livingstone Shire Council environmental team to talk further about my campaign and what I hope to achieve. This campaign also encourages using less or even better, no plastic, which will result in less pollution and minimise the number of ocean and land animals suffocating or dying each year.

"By the year 2050, it has been predicted that the ocean will be made up of 70% plastic, I aim to reduce this percentage, but I can not do it alone. I'm so lucky to have so many people behind me including Keppel MP Brittany Lauga who is involved in my campaign."

Co-hosting an upcoming fundraising event for Wildlife Rockhampton, The Grand Echidna Masquerade Ball at Rockhampton's Robert Schwarten Pavilion on May 13, Jenna said she'll present alongside Mrs Australia Universal 2017 Crystal Sweeney, who will represent Australia in London in September at the international finals.

"Over the next year I hope to do my title and community proud and encourage anyone over the age of 21 married or unmarried to apply for this once in a lifetime experience," she said of Mrs Earth Australia.

"Being the first Mrs Water for Australia is something very special and I also hope to continue to break the stigma of what people think pageantry is all about. Real beauty comes from the inside and that was Ms/Mrs Earth is all about."

EVENT DETAILS

WHERE: Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds

WHEN: Saturday, 13 May 2017, from 5pm

COST: All tickets $90 (table of 8 $630, save $90).

Phone: 4927 4111 or go to seeitlive.com.au for more

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  great barrier reef marine marine life reef rockhampton

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Rocky girl takes home fancy 'Mrs Water Australia' crown

Rocky girl takes home fancy 'Mrs Water Australia' crown

ROCKY girl more than just a lovely young lady.

'Education in prison': CQ man's descent into life of crime

HORRIBLE history of young Rocky boy who never stood a chance in life

Rocky woman claims police had 'no authority over her'

Police examine a car abandoned near the corner of Albert and Denison Streets Rockhampton. The driver and passengers had fled the scene on foot before being caught near the southside pool. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON police refuse to let woman reenter home to get clothes.

Child victims behind doors of Rocky's 15 dysfunctional homes

HIDDEN, UNCOMFORTABLE truth in the homes of 15 families revealed.

Local Partners

Coast woman's terrifying surgery leaves her without organs

HEART WRENCHING choice to lose part of stomach, pancreas, bowel and bile duct, all of her gall bladder, and more.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Child victims behind doors of Rocky's 15 dysfunctional homes

HIDDEN, UNCOMFORTABLE truth in the homes of 15 families revealed.

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

Famous clairvoyant to check out Rocky's ghosts

SPOOKY: Celebrity medium clairvoyant Rayleen Kable, is coming to "ghost hunt” in Rockhampton later this month.

Rockhampton's 'very active' spirit scene under investigation

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

FOOTY Show host Erin Molan has been sensationally dragged into the AVO court case of former Getaway presenter Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

GALLERY: Eisteddfod kicks off with speech and drama

Fynn Moran performing in the Prose Girls/Boys 12 and under 14 Years at the 82nd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

See all the drama from today's Eisteddfod competition

Boy George gives incredible gift to rejected Qld singer

Heath’s face lit up at Boy George’s praise.

Last night’s showstopper moment on The Voice was a gesture

MOVIE REVIEW: Rules Don't Apply takes you inside Tinseltown

Alden Ehrenreich , Warren Beatty and Martin Sheen in a scene from Rules Don't Apply.

Warren Beatty tackles the Howard Hughes story.

Isaiah puts Eurovision into a spin

Isaiah Firebrace at first Eurovision rehearsal.

ISAIAH Firebrace has impressed at the first rehearsals of Eurovision

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

RENOVATED HUGE 6 BEDROOM FAMILY HOME OR PERFECT COMMERCIAL BUSINESS PREMISES. $375,000

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 $375,000

WOW FACTOR PLUS! “WELCOME” to "THE WHITE HOUSE". This hidden treasure’s central location allows easy access to all areas of Rockhampton and is fast becoming a...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

ROOMY &amp; COMFORTABLE with SHED + POOL!!

194 Harrison Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

ENJOY the pool PLUS BIGGER backyard at 799m2 PLUS BEAUTIFUL FRENCHVILLE LOCATION within the FRENCHVILLE SCHOOL ZONE! - Situated in the highly sought after suburb...

A STONE’S THROW FROM THE SHOPPING CENTRE!

175 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $250,000

728M2 OF SECURE FENCED LAND! With a MASSIVE double story home in the heart land of Frenchville! READY NOW! - An ideal property if you’re after space, security &...

Perfect Family Home with All the Extras

298 Bloxsom Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Positioned in a quiet Northside location and close to Mt. Archer school is where you will find this impressive family home. As you enter the home you will...

POSITIONED IN FRENCHVILLE&#39;S FINEST STREET

3 Whiteley Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

So hard to find & RARELY available are homes of this QUALITY at such a LOW PRICE. A GREAT HOME with POOL & lots more to enjoy - With TWO SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS &...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $349,000

First Home Buyers grab the $20k grant before it runs out on June 30! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

Cheapest to most expensive homes in Rocky's most popular suburb

3 Henry St, The Range is on the market for $1,095,000.

BUYERS can't get enough of this Rocky suburb, but some are cheap.

Floods reveal unlikely threat on Rocky properties, authorities warn

Council warn recent flooding has revealed a new threat to Rockhampton homes. Pictured is flood water Depot Hill.

Massive structure slams into neighbouring property in flood

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!